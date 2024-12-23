Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Makes Biggest Play of NFL Career
The Philadelphia Eagles entered their matchup with the Washington Commanders on Sunday with a first-round bye on the line, and Cooper DeJean was up for the challenge.
The former Iowa Hawkeyes star has been making big plays throughout his rookie campaign, but up until Week 16, he had yet to force or collect a turnover.
Until now.
During the second quarter of the game, DeJean made a hit on quarterback Jayden Daniels and not only forced a fumble, but recovered it.
DeJean finished with four tackles on the day, giving him 37 tackles and six passes defended on the season, and that's after missing the first four games of the year due to injury.
The Eagles did end up blowing the lead in the loss, which was certainly thanks much in part to Jalen Hurts exiting with a concussion.
Still, DeJean shined.
The former Iowa defensive back was selected by Philadelphia in the second round of the NFL Draft last spring, and the pick was immediately lauded.
DeJean's versatility has been on full display for the Eagles, much like it was during his time with the Hawkeyes.
The 21-year-old spent three seasons at Iowa from 2021 through 2023, with his breakout campaign coming in 2022 when he racked up 75 tackles, five interceptions, eight passes defended and a hefty three defensive touchdowns.
He amassed a grand total of 120 tackles, seven picks and 13 passes defended throughout his collegiate career, displaying the ability to play both cornerback and safety.
DeJean is part of a revamped Eagles secondary that has certainly looked a heck of a lot better this season and is a big reason why the team is 12-3 with the playoffs right around the corner.