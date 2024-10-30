Former Iowa Star Has Been Shockingly Elite In Critical Area
The University of Iowa is affectionately known as "Tight End U" for good reason: the Hawkeyes know how to produce tight ends.
Since the dawn of the century, Iowa has churned out an incredible number of NFL tight ends, with names like Dallas Clark, George Kittle, Noah Fant, T.J. Hockenson and Sam LaPorta highlighting an ever-growing list.
But we may be adding another name into the star category in the future: Erick All.
All, who played just one year at Iowa after transferring over from Michigan, was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Bengals were in need of a tight end, so it came as no surprise that they chose to select All midway through the draft.
But they may not have been expecting this sort of efficiency.
All has been targeted 20 times this season and has caught 18 passes, giving him an incredible catch percentage of 90 percent. Only seven players in the NFL have converted on a higher number of their targets than All thus far in 2024.
The 24-year-old hasn't posted huge numbers, as he has totaled just 134 yards through eight weeks. But his ability to corral the football is a major bright spot moving forward and indicates that he may have a very productive future ahead of him.
All is sharing the position with Mike Gesicki in Cincinnati, but he may ultimately emerge as the Bengals' No. 1 tight end as time progresses.
Most recently, All logged two catches for 32 yards in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday.