Former Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson Struggling In One Major Area With Steelers
There are high hopes for Pittsburgh Steelers' rookie running back Kaleb Johnson this season, especially because he proved to be a powerhouse back during his time with the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Still, it's hard to be a rookie in the NFL. Everybody on the defense is stronger and faster. Holes that used to stay open for an eternity in college close much quicker. The schemes and protections are much more complex.
Playing running back in the NFL is more than just barreling forward and picking up yards, and Johnson found out on the first day of padded practice in Pittsburgh that he's got work to do. If he wants to be a three-down back in the NFL, he's going to have to refine his pass-protection, because he struggled against the blitz when the pads were on.
According to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic, Johnson got beat up pretty good by 6-foot-3, 247-pound inside linebacker Malik Harrison. Running backs coach Eddie Faulkner was working with Johnson on getting his hands "inside" the pass-rusher as a blocker rather than using his chest. Unfortunately, the former Hawkeyes running back continued to struggle.
Johnson also got help from fourth-year running back Jaylen Warren.
“We’ve been working on it (together) since OTAs, and he used the techniques that we’ve been working on ever since,” said Warren. “We’re going to build from today.”
The good news for Johnson is that this is just practice, and again, it's worth noting that there's always a learning curve for rookies in the NFL.
Outside of his pass-blocking, he has everything it takes to be a big-time running back for the Steelers, and pass-protection typically comes last for young backs in the leauge.
The Steelers can afford to be patient with Johnson, but he does need to work on figuring this part of the game out fast.