Former Iowa Hawkeyes QB Shows Off CFL Championship Ring
The Iowa Hawkeyes might not be in season right now but the championship connection continues on.
Former Iowa quarterback Drew Tate recently showed off his Grey Cup ring that he earned as an assistant coach for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
Tate spent time under center for the Hawkeyes from 2003-06. He finished his career with 8,292 passing yards with 61 touchdowns and 34 interceptions in 41 games.
In 2004, Tate was named First Team All-Big Ten by coaches. The team finished 10-2 and as co-Big Ten champions. Tate went onto lead Iowa to a 30-25 victory over LSU in the Capital One Bowl. He was named MVP after totaling 287 passing yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Tate found Warren Holloway for a 56-yard touchdown pass to win the game as time expired.
Tate signed wih the St. Louis Rams in 2007 but was released within three weeks. He spent two years on the practice roster for the Saskatshewan Roughriders before landing with the Calgary Stampeders in 2009.He signed an extension with the team the very next year. Tate ended up winning two Grey Cup rings as a player. These came with Saskatshewan in 2007 and Calgary in 2014.
Tate began his tenure as an offensive assistant with the Argonauts in 2024. He also spent time on staffs at Coastal Carolina, UT-Martin, and Northern Iowa.
The Argonauts received their rings on Sunday night and Tate wanted to show off his latest accomplishment.