Former Iowa Star Receives Concerning Injury Update
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star tight end Sam LaPorta has made a big name for himself at the NFL level already with the Detroit Lions. He is already one of the most talented tight ends in the league.
LaPorta has been a big part of the Lions' success over the last two years. He's hoping to help the team take one more step in 2024 than they did in 2023 and reach the Super Bowl.
Unfortunately, ahead of Week 11 action, LaPorta has received a concerning injury update.
As shared by Pro Football Talk, the former Iowa star may not be able to play for the Lions this week due to a shoulder injury.
"The good news for Lions tight end Sam LaPorta on Sunday night was that he set a season-high with 66 receiving yards and scored a touchdown to help his team to a win in Houston. The bad news is that he might not be able to build on that performance next weekend. LaPorta was forced to leave Sunday night’s contest with a shoulder injury."
So far this season, the 23-year-old tight end has had a much more quiet season than he did as a rookie. Through nine games, LaPorta has racked up 25 receptions for 366 yards and three touchdowns.
Even though he hasn't had quite the same kind of season that he had as a rookie, he has still been a huge impact piece for Detroit. They need him on the field in order to live up to their full potential.
In Week 11, the Lions are set to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. Thankfully, if they are forced to play without LaPorta, they will have a favorable matchup.
All Hawkeyes fans know well the kind of impact that LaPorta can make. During his college career with Iowa, he racked up career numbers of 153 catches for 1,786 yards and five touchdowns. He may not play for the Hawkeyes anymore, but he's still a fan favorite.
Hopefully, LaPorta will receive some good news as the week moves forward and is able to play. If he's unable to give it a go, ideally this won't be something that nags him much longer.