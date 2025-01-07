Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Sets Massive New NFL Record
There are quite a few former Iowa Hawkeyes stars who have been major impact players for their teams during the 2024 NFL season. Also, there are quite a few headed to the NFL playoffs as well.
One of the biggest former Iowa stars in the NFL right now is Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta.
LaPorta just finished his second season with the Lions. He has been a star since the first snap of his career and has become a massive focal point for Detroit.
Throughout his first two seasons playing on Sunday's, LaPorta has racked up 146 receptions for 1,615 yards and 17 touchdowns.
With those numbers, he actually set a new massive NFL record.
As shared by Yahoo Sports, LaPorta now has set the record for most receptions by a tight end in his first two seasons. Seeing the former Hawkeyes' standout set the NFL record should make the program and fans proud.
During his tenure at Iowa, LaPorta looked like a very solid tight end prospect. However, what he has become so fast at the professional level was not necessary expected.
In four seasons with the Hawkeyes, LaPorta caught 153 total passes for 1,786 yards and five touchdowns. He ended up being drafted with the No. 34 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
That being said, LaPorta is just getting started with the Lions. He is only 23 years old and has plenty of room to keep developing his skill-set.
For now, he'll head into the playoffs with Detroit and try to help take them to the Super Bowl. HIs presence has been a big impact for the Lions as they have turned the franchise around. They are now expected to be a yearly contender for quite a few years to come.
Any time a former Iowa star goes on to become a star in the NFL, it's fun to watch. Heading into the playoffs, Hawkeyes fans will be pulling for LaPorta just like they did during his college career.