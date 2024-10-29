Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Receives Sobering Take
Last season, former Iowa Hawkeyes star Sam LaPorta lit it up during his rookie campaign with the Detroit Lions, hauling in 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to a Pro Bowl appearance.
As a result, most expected big things from the tight end heading into 2024, but thus far, LaPorta has been shockingly disappointing.
The former second-round pick has caught just 20 passes for 272 yards and a couple of touchdowns through the first eight weeks of the season, although he did just have his best performance of the year when he snared six balls for 48 yards and a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday.
So, does that mean things are looking up for LaPorta?
Well, yes and no.
Fantasy Pros expects LaPorta to once again be well-featured in the Lions' offense in Week 9, but they aren't sure he will continue to earn significant targets once wide receiver Jameson Williams returns from his suspension.
"Detroit could pretty much do whatever they wanted to do offensively in this spot, so it makes sense they’d feature Sammy Ballgame after he’s posted lackluster numbers this season," Fantasy Pros wrote of LaPorta's showing versus the Titans. "Given that Jamo (Jameson Williams) is only out one more game, strike while the iron is hot with LaPorta. It will be hard for him to produce when ancillary guys are also chipping in and commanding targets."
Detroit is loaded with options all throughout the aerial attack, but the fact that LaPorta—who was so dominant a year ago—has become such an afterthought is sobering, to say the least.
LaPorta played four years at Iowa, totaling 153 receptions for 1,786 yards and five scores.