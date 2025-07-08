Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Anchors One of NFL's Best Offensive Lines
The Iowa Hawkeyes have produced many great offensive linemen.
Tristan Wirfs has become the latest standout for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Drafted No. 13 overall in 2020, Wirfs was added originally to protect Tom Brady. Now, he has turned into a franchise left tackle — and one of the best in the NFL.
Pro Football Focus recently ranked the league's best offensive lines heading into the 2025 season. The Bucs came in at No. 6 with Wirfs being highlighted as a major reason why.
""Having arguably the best pass-blocking offensive lineman in the entire NFL surely helps this group, as left tackle Tristan Wirfs's 94.1 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024 led all offensive tackles."- Zoltan Buday, PFF
Last month, PFF ranked the top offensive tackles in the league and Wirfs was pegged No. 2, behind only Jordan Mailata of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Wirfs ability as a pass blocker has stood out during his time in the league.
"There has been no better pass-blocking offensive tackle in the NFL in recent years than Wirfs," Buday wrote. Not only did he permit zero sacks in 2024, but he also allowed pressure on just 1.9% of pass plays — the best rate among all offensive tackles."
The Bucs have drafted and produced talent well along the offensive line. Following Wirfs has been right tackle Luke Goedeke and right guard Cody Mauch. The right side of the line remains in good shape with Wirfs anchoring the left.
Graham Barton has a chance to improve in his second year at the center position. If this happens, the Bucs' line could climb even higher.