Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star George Kittle Has Hilarious Exchange With Fan
Former Iowa Hawkeyes tight end George Kittle is well known for being one of the most entertaining players in the NFL, not just for his performance on the field, but for his antics off of it.
Now playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Kittle and Co. suffered a brutal loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and in the loss, Kittle actually cramped up and briefly left the game.
Fortunately, Kittle was just fine, and as he was leaving the field after the contest was over, he engaged in a rather hilarious exchange with a fan.
Kittle had a productive effort in the 49ers' loss, logging eight catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. He has totaled 13 grabs for 116 yards and a score on the season overall.
The 30-year-old spent four seasons at Iowa from 2013 through 2016, and funny enough, he wasn't incredibly productive for the Hawkeyes.
Over the course of his collegiate career, Kittle accumulated 48 receptions for 737 yards while reaching the end zone 10 times. His best individual campaign came in 2016, when he caught 22 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns.
Kittle was then selected by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
The Madison, Wi. native broke out on the professional level and has made five Pro Bowls since entering the league. He has reached over 1,000 yards three times, topping out at 1,377 yards in 2018.
Kittle and the Niners will face the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.