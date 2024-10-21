Former Iowa Star Could Make 2024 NFL Debut In Week 8
Former Iowa Hawkeyes tight end and current Minnesota Vikings star T.J. Hockenson has not played this season due to a devastating knee injury he suffered late last year.
However, Hockenson could be nearing his 2024 NFL debut.
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has provided a positive update on Hockenson, telling reporters that it's "very much a possibility" that the pass-catcher could return to action when Minnesota faces the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, via Jeff Wald of Fox 9.
Hockenson suffered the injury in Week 15 last December. He began the season on the PUP list and had his 21-day practice window activated earlier this month. This is the final week of the window.
Prior to getting injured last year, the 27-year-old had hauled in 95 receptions for 960 yards and five touchdowns.
Hockenson was originally selected by the Detroit Lions with the eighth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent the first three-and-a-half years of his career with the Lions before being traded to the Vikings midway through the 2022 campaign.
The Chariton, Ia. native has already made a couple of Pro Bowl appearances, most recently achieving the feat in 2022 when he caught 86 passes for 914 yards and six scores.
Hockenson spent two years at Iowa. He broke out during his sophomore season, snaring 49 balls for 760 yards while reaching the end zone six times. He also punched in a rushing touchdown.
Hockenson is just one member of a long line of star tight ends to emerge from Iowa City this century.