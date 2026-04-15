Former Iowa Standout Beau Stephens Meets With Super Bowl Champions

With the NFL Draft just a week away, several Iowa football players are on the radar of NFL teams. One of the most appealing prospects is offensive guard Beau Stephens, who wrapped up his Hawkeye career in 2025.



The Blue Springs, Missouri, native has already met with the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, and Pittsburgh Steelers for top-30 visits. Now, he is exploring an opportunity where he could potentially start right away on a championship-caliber team.

Stephens reportedly met with the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks yesterday. As Seattle looks for an upgrade over highly criticized guard Anthony Bradford, Stephens could very well be that player.

Iowa G Beau Stephens had visits with the #Cowboys, #Seahawks and #Falcons among a tour of a half dozen teams ahead of next week’s NFL Draft. A potential Day 2 pick, Stephens was a first-team AP All-America selection this past season. pic.twitter.com/3ipxCWtx7o — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 14, 2026

Stephens is one of the most accomplished offensive linemen in recent Iowa history. Pro Football Focus graded him third in the country among all eligible offensive guards, and he ranked No. 1 overall in pass blocking within that group.



By the end of the 2025 campaign, Stephens allowed just four pressures and finished his final two years in Iowa City without surrendering a sack. During that span, he primarily played left guard but also saw limited time at right guard.

His performance earned him First-Team AP All-American honors, as well as All-Big Ten First Team recognition. He was a crucial part of an Iowa offensive line unit that won the Joe Moore Award as the most outstanding line in the country, anchored on the interior alongside standout center Logan Jones, who was also a First-Team All-American.

Offensive Lineman Beau Stephens stands for a photo during Iowa Football’s media day on Aug. 8, 2025, in Iowa City. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stephens was one of nine former Hawkeyes to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine. At the event, he ranked 11th among all guards based on the NFL's total scoring metrics.



Standing at 6-foot-5 1/2, 315 pounds, Stephens is a force to be reckoned with on the interior. The primary concern from his combine results were his relatively short arm length for a player of his size, which likely limits him to guard rather than tackle at the next level.

Landing in a situation like Seattle where he could compete for immediate playing time on a contending team would be a match made in heaven for Stephens. The question is whether the Seahawks will have the draft capital to select him at the right spot.



Stephens has been projected across a wide range in mock drafts, from as early as the early third round to as late as the sixth. However, he is most commonly viewed as a Day 3 selection, likely in the fourth round.

Seattle holds just four picks in this year's draft. The team selects at No. 96 in the third round and does not pick again until No. 188 in the sixth.



Reaching for Stephens at No. 96 overall may be a reach, but the Seahawks may consider trading down if they believe he will still be available later. Regardless, Stephens feels like a potential draft steal for whichever team selects him, given the level of production he supplied at Iowa over the past few seasons.