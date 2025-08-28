Former Iowa Star Cooper DeJean has High Hopes for Hawkeyes in 2025
There is a certain confidence around the Iowa Hawkeyes heading into the 2025 season.
The Hawkeyes have been one of the most consistent teams in the Big Ten under head coach Kirk Ferentz but have not been able to take that next step toward a National Championship.
Is this the year Iowa threatens for a spot in the College Football Playoff? Former Hawkeyes' star Cooper DeJean believes it could be.
“They can be as successful as any team in the country," DeJean told Iowa Hawkeyes on SI.
Ferentz is entering his 27th season in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes have finished under .500 just four times during his tenure while making an appearance in bowl season 21 times.
Ferentz has withstood the test of time and has built another roster that is expected to compete.
“He’s going to be who he is," DeJean said. "He’s going to coach how he coaches. It was a dream come true to play for him growing up an Iowa fan. He not only makes you a better football player, he makes you a better person.”
At the top of the list of additions is quarterback Mark Gronowski.
The Hawkeyes have struggled to put points on the board in recent years and this puts additional pressure on the defense.
"It helps when the offense is putting points on the board but when they’re not, we embrace that challenge of going out there and getting stops," DeJean said.
The addition of Gronowski gives Iowa a passing element within the offense behind an elite offensive line.
The Hawkeyes will begin the season at home against Albany on Saturday. Two of the first three games will be played in Iowa City. For fans looking to attend, Casey's Pizza has been a staple for the early-morning tailgates.
DeJean, who is a native of Iowa, believes this is the best way to start the day.
“Casey’s is the go-to general store in all the Midwest," DeJean said.
“I’ve gone to Casey’s since I could remember. It’s the perfect fit for me to be apart of their brand. 2I know a lot of Iowa fans love to tailgate. They have those noon games, those early morning tailgates, Casey’s is a huge part of those early-morning tailgates.”
“I feel like they have guys who have been in the defense for awhile," DeJean said. "I’m excited to watch them get after it. If they put it all together, play with a lot of energy, there’s no doubt they’re going to have a lot of success this season. I’m excited to watch them.”