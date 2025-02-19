Former Iowa Star Cooper DeJean Reveals Super Bowl Moment Was Almost A Bust
Former Iowa Hawkeyes' star defensive back Cooper DeJean was a hero for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. The rookie stepped in front of a Patrick Mahomes pass midway through the second quarter and took it back 38 yards to the house.
DeJean's Eagles ended up beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, to win their second Super Bowl since 2018.
It was DeJean's first interception of his rookie campaign and it came in the biggest moment of his career, to date. The fact that he took the interception back for a touchdown was just the cherry on top of the situation. The former Iowa All-American recently revealed that he almost completely botched the moment, though.
In a wide ranging interview on "The Pivot Podcast" hosted by Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder, DeJean admitted that he almost dropped the ball on that interception.
"I almost dropped it. It almost snuck right out of my arm," DeJean said.
Just seconds before, he had mentioned that his only focus was catching the football, and that focus apparently payed off, but it was a close one.
"I just had to catch the ball first. I dropped a couple earlier in the season, so luckily I caught it there in the Super Bowl and took it back to the house," DeJean explained.
"You caught the booty of the ball too," Clark said with a smile.
Whether or not it was a close call is irrelevant now because DeJean did catch the ball, take it back to the house for six and he became a Philadelphia legend in the process.
The pick-six was reminiscent of the many big plays he made for the Hawkeyes between 2021 and 2023. DeJean notched 120 tackles, five tackles for loss, seven interceptions (including three taken back to the house) and 13 passes defended for the Hawkeyes in three seasons.
He was also a stellar punt returner, averaging 13.1 yards per return in his Iowa career with one returned for a touchdown in his All-American 2023 season.