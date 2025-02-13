Cooper DeJean Proves Once Again Iowa's NFL Pipeline Is A Powerhouse
There was always the chance that Cooper DeJean was going to be special when the Philadelphia Eagles selected him with the 40th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Iowa. The Eagles took him because they believed he was special, and what he put on film with the Hawkeyes certainly backed that up.
In three seasons in Iowa City, DeJean notched 85 total tackles, five tackles for loss, seven interceptions — including three returned for touchdowns — and 13 passes defended.
He was also a phenom on special teams. He returned 31 punts for an average of 13.1 yards per return in two seasons, with one of those returns going back for a touchdown.
Why DeJean fell into the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft is anybody's guess, considering both the athleticism and production he put on film as an All-American at Iowa. But the Eagles saw their faith in the 22-year-old pay off in their Super Bowl LIX win against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Not only did DeJean notch three solo tackles as a rookie in the Super Bowl — which is impressive on its own — but he picked off Mahomes midway through the second quarter and took it back 38 yards to the house.
It was an incredible play from the rookie, but nobody who saw him play at Iowa was surprised. In fact, anyone who knows anything about the NFL factory head coach Kirk Ferentz has up in Iowa City isn't shocked by DeJean's success with the Eagles as a rookie.
Ferentz has had a powerhouse pipeline to the NFL for years now, and DeJean is just the latest example.
Go back as far as the turn of the century and you'll see that multiple Hawkeyes went from Iowa City to the first round of their respective drafts.
That's a list that started with tight end Dallas Clark in 2003 and Robert Gallery, in 2004 but it also features names like Chad Greenway, Bryan Bulaga, Adrian Clayborn, Riley Reiff, Brandon Scherff, Noah Fant, T.J. Hockenson, Tristan Wirfs, Tyler Linderbaum, Lukas Van Ness and Jack Campbell.
Oh yeah, and it's not just a bunch of first-round stars either. The Hawkeyes have produced major impact players all over the draft. Sam LaPorta and George Kittle are two of the NFL's best tight ends. Both came from Iowa. LaPorta was a second-rounder for the Detroit Lions. Kittle was drafted in the fifth round by the San Francisco 49ers.
Other great players to come out of Iowa City that weren't first rounders include James Daniels, Desmond King, Micah Hyde, Mike Daniels and Bob Sanders.
Literally, the Iowa football program is an NFL factory, and DeJean is just the latest example of that fact.
As the 2025 NFL Draft draws near, keep an eye out for running back Kaleb Johnson and linebacker Jay Higgins as the next round of former-Hawkeyes-turned-NFL-household names.