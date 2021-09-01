HN TV: George Barnett Press Conference 9-1-21
IOWA CITY, Iowa - With the season-opener three days away, Iowa Football still is working through options on the offensive line. We could see multiple rotations when the Hawkeyes line up against Indiana on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
Position coach George Barnett met with the media on Wednesday to talk about the latest.
Watch what he had to say in this HN TV video: