Grant Leeper Chooses Iowa Football

Iowa Football added another piece to its program on Monday when 2023 Indiana tight end Grant Leeper announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes. He accepted a gray-shirt opportunity.

Leeper spoke to HN last week about officially visiting Iowa on Saturday and Sunday. The Fort Wayne Homestead High senior unofficially visited Iowa City in November.

"I am super excited about the offer and opportunity at Iowa - Tight End U," Leeper told HN on Jan. 25. "(Hawkeye TE) coach (Abdul) Hodge has been awesome during my recruitment and has been extremely helpful."

Leeper landed on the all-conference first-team as a senior. He averaged 14 yards per reception and scored six touchdowns.

You can watch Leeper's senior highlights HERE.