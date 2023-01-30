Skip to main content
Grant Leeper Chooses Iowa Football

'23 Fort Wayne (IN) Homestead High Grant Leeper on Nov. 12, 2022 visiting Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Grant Leeper Chooses Iowa Football

Indiana Tight End Accepts Hawkeye Gray Shirt Opportunity
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Iowa Football added another piece to its program on Monday when 2023 Indiana tight end Grant Leeper announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes. He accepted a gray-shirt opportunity. 

Leeper spoke to HN last week about officially visiting Iowa on Saturday and Sunday. The Fort Wayne Homestead High senior unofficially visited Iowa City in November. 

"I am super excited about the offer and opportunity at Iowa - Tight End U," Leeper told HN on Jan. 25. "(Hawkeye TE) coach (Abdul) Hodge has been awesome during my recruitment and has been extremely helpful."

Leeper landed on the all-conference first-team as a senior. He averaged 14 yards per reception and scored six touchdowns. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can watch Leeper's senior highlights HERE

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Kris Murray
Basketball

Watch: Iowa Basketball Rutgers Postgame

By Rob Howe
Patrick McCaffery
Basketball

Patrick McCaffery Returns in Iowa Victory

By John Bohnenkamp
Patrick McCaffery
Basketball

Photo Gallery: Iowa Basketball Dumps Rutgers

By Rob Howe
Rusty Feth
Football

Iowa Football Adds Transfer OL Rusty Feth

By Rob Howe
Spencer Lee
Wrestling

WATCH: Iowa-Penn St. Wrestling Post-Match

By Iowa Sports Information
Filip Rebraca
Basketball

WATCH: Iowa Basketball Player Interviews 1-27-23

By Iowa Sports Information
Fran McCaffery
Basketball

Video, Transcript: Fran McCaffery 1-27-23

By Iowa Sports Information
Iowa Basketball Starters
Basketball

Rutgers Next Up for Iowa Basketball

By John Bohnenkamp