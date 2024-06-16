Hawkeyes Offer Colin Whitters
Receiving an Iowa Football offer was special and surreal for Colin Whitters. The Iowa City West junior grew up in the shadows of Kinnick Stadium.
The best part of the moment was sharing it with loved ones. Everyone understood how big it was living here.
"I remember looking at my little brother (Lucas). We were smiling at each other. It made our family really happy," Colin said of learning he was being offered.
"Having the potential opportunity to wear the black and gold. It means a lot to me to potentially be a part of something this community values so much. It’s very humbling and exciting."
The Iowa staff delivered the good news during a campus stop for the program's recruiting tailgater on Saturday. Whitters visited for a game during the season and again in the spring. He picked up an Iowa State offer last week at a camp.
Whitters became the second Iowa City West junior the Hawkeyes offered this month. Julian Manson announced his opportunity on June 2.
The Hawkeyes told Whitters his work ethic and fit with the program led them to offering him as an offensive lineman. He's witnessed how they operate during multiple visits.
"I like the support that the coaches give their players and the culture of honesty at all times. The program also values growth, and they really want to develop you and get you to the next level." Whitters said.
Whitters (6-4, 285) is one of only three instate juniors reporting offers from both Iowa and Iowa State. Waterloo West offensive lineman Carson Nielsen is verbally committed to the Hawkeyes, and DreShaun Ross, an accomplished wrestler from Fort Dodge, claims football offers from Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Purdue and Wisconsin, too.
A well-rounded athlete, Whitters possesses potential and an excellent chance of reaching it with half of his high school career remaining. You can see during his sophomore highlight video a talent capable of playing on either line at the next level.
Whitters has emerged as one of the better throwers in the state as well. He finished eighth in the 4A discus state meet last month with a throw of 156 feet, 1 inch. He also saw minutes on varsity basketball last winter.