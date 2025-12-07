Iowa's Biggest Challenge Awaits vs. Iowa State

Coming off a stellar B1G win, the Iowa Hawkeyes sit at 8-1 (1-1). They'll take a break from conference play as they have four straight games against non-B1G opponents. One of which is No. 10 Iowa State, a team that just demolished No. 1 Purdue, 81-58.

The Hawkeyes' 83-64 win over Maryland was a thing of beauty, but it's nothing in comparison to what the Cyclones just did to the Boilermakers. Iowa will have a chance to play Purdue on Feb. 14, but Dec. 11 is the date on everyone's mind as the latest installment of the Cy-Hawk rivalry takes place at the Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa Hawkeyes Enter Cy-Hawk Rivalry As Massive Underdogs

With each team getting four days to prepare, the Hawkeyes are currently given just an 8.5% chance to win, according to ESPN Analytics. The Cyclones will be ranked much higher than No. 10 heading into the week, and that's a challenge head coach Ben McCollum simply may not be ready for.

Nothing against McCollum, but the Hawkeyes proved they can't compete with the big boys when they were embarrassed by No. 7 Michigan State, 71-52. Sure, they rebounded well against the Terrapins, but Maryland is nothing compared to the Spartans or Cyclones.

Not only is this McCollum's biggest test at Iowa, but it's his first taste of the Cy-Hawk rivalry. This game isn't going to be pretty, and Iowa is forced to travel to Iowa State, which makes things even worse. Knowing the Cyclones went to Purdue and beat them by 23 points, it's hard not to look at Iowa as massive underdogs.

McCollum Must Get This Team Prepared

At 8 p.m. on FS1, the world will be watching as Iowa State looks to keep its momentum going. They're 9-0 and have two ranked wins already on their resume. The Cyclones showed out in the Players Era Festival, and while McCollum and the Hawkeyes won the Acrisure Classic Championship, they still know just how difficult this game is going to be.

Prior to the Purdue game, Iowa State put up 132 points against Alcorn State. While that's a massive step down in competition, it goes to show just how explosive this offense can be. They've yet to score fewer than 78 points in a game and have dropped 90+ in over half of their wins.

Win or lose, Iowa will get to play Western Michigan, Bucknell, and UMass Lowell after this game. Those three teams should be able to get them back on track, or keep their momentum going if they head to Iowa State and do the unthinkable.

