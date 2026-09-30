Biggest Defensive Question for Iowa vs Ohio State: How do the Hawkeyes Handle Jeremiah Smith?

The recipe for the Iowa Hawkeyes on defense this week against the Ohio State Buckeyes is really simple: try to stop, or really just slow down, Jeremiah Smith as much as possible.



Through four games, the star wideout already has 33 receptions, 617 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns.

I said simple. That doesn't mean it's easy. Teams have tried over and over to handle the freakish wide receiver with no luck. Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker has to pull out all of the stops in this one to slow him down.



Figuring out this puzzle, and then handling the other pieces, is the biggest question for Iowa's defense this week as the Hawkeyes try to pull off the upset.

How does Iowa try to deal with Jeremiah Smith?

At cornerback, Iowa has Deshaun Lee and Jaylen Watson cemented as the starters. Each of them will see a healthy dose of Jeremiah Smith throughout this game.



They have played great so far this year. The thing is - a lot of great cornerbacks have played Jeremiah Smith. It hasn't mattered.

I expect Iowa to shade a safety over the top to Jeremiah Smith's side for most of this game. That could be Zach Lutmer, Anthony Hawkins, or Tyler Brown, pending the strength call.



This does leave the other defensive backs on an island, but that's a gamble you take against a generational talent like Jeremiah Smith.

One matchup I would be most curious to see is when Ohio State lines up Smith in the slot. I would hope, and maybe even expect, Phil Parker to put Zach Lutmer up against Smith in a battle of two future NFL talents.

Let's say it works. What's next?

Okay. Let's say Iowa slows down Jeremiah Smith enough with coverage that Ohio State looks the other way or slows down on trying to force the ball to him. What else awaits Iowa's defense?



The Buckeyes' other receivers, while talented, haven't been a gigantic part of the game plan. The next two leading receivers, Devin McCuinn and Brandon Inniss, have combined for 21 receptions and 298 yards.

Ohio State does have the ground game to turn to, should Smith get slowed down. The backfield duo of Bo Jackson and Ja'Kobi Jackson have rolled up 489 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground this year.



They are no joke, but Iowa's run defense has been stout. The Hawkeyes should be more than willing to roll the dice in a ground affair than trying to handle Jeremiah Smith.