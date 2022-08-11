Howe: 5 Hawkeyes Poised to Break Out in '22

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Every year Iowa Football players emerge from the shadows and into the light of the public consciousness. It's the nature of the sport. Guys graduate and others step up.

Even the average Hawkeye follower and beyond knows the names of Jack Campbell, Riley Moss, Kaevon Merriweather, Spencer Petras, Tory Taylor and other returning starters. But there was a time when they were not well known to the base or outside of it.

We all have different definitions of "breaking out." Your list probably would differ from mine, and that's OK.

Here's my look at five guys who I think could emerge in 2022:

-Lukas Van Ness, SO, DL

Why He's Here: A physical marvel, the former high school hockey standout comes into the campaign with some momentum after sharing the team sack lead with Joe Evans last fall with seven. Like last season, the suburban Chicago product enters August listed as a backup defensive tackle. That after also working outside in the spring. It will be interesting to see how the coaches utilize Van Ness this fall. Perhaps he backs up inside and out, but don't be surprised to see him end up starting and being one of the team's more disruptive forces by year's end.

-Cooper DeJean, SO, DB

Why He's Here: The Iowa native came to the Hawkeyes with some buzz after dominating three sports in high school. He contributed on special teams last season as a true freshman and stepped in on defense during January's Citrus Bowl. It looks like he could end up starting at the Cash position, a safety-linebacker hybrid, after playing cornerback last year. And safety might end up being his best position in the long run. DeJean also is a candidate to help in replacing all-conference punt and kick returner Charlie Jones.

-Jermari Harris, JR, CB

Why He's Here: Harris delivered in '21 when he stepped in for injured, four-year starter Matt Hankins. With Hankins graduated, the Chicagoan is listed as the starter opposite Moss, meaning he should see plenty of action from opponents looking to avoid Moss. Harris will sit out the opener against South Dakota State on Sept. 3 after he was charged with OWI during the offseason. That he's still No. 1 on the two-deep despite the transgression indicates the coaches believe he's learned his lesson and is their top option on the outside.

-Logan Jones, SO, C

Why He's Here: Jones is in line to replace generational talent Tyler Linderbaum in the middle of Iowa's offensive line. No pressure there, right? Like Linderbaum, Jones moved over from the defensive line. Also like Linderbaum, he has a knack for playing with good leverage that should benefit him during the transition despite being a little undersized. Linderbaum has tutored Jones, who also is playing in front of a smart quarterback in Spencer Petras. While he can't be expected to play at his predecessor's level right away, Jones should keep the drop-off from being precipitous.

Arland Bruce IV, SO, WR

Why He's Here: The Hawkeyes might need Bruce IV and fellow second-year receiver Keagan Johnson to raise their level of play more than anybody else on the squad. I picked Bruce IV here because he's had a full season of training and practice, while Johnson missed most of it with a core injury. Both guys also could help in the return game. Bruce IV can be utilized in multiple ways in a needy offense. Jet sweeps, throws underneath, going deep, Bruce IV is one of Iowa's most dangerous guys with the ball in his hands.