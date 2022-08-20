Howe: 5 True Freshmen Positioned for Playing Time

IOWA CITY, Iowa - There was a time when Iowa Football worked hard preserving redshirts for true freshmen. That practice has waned over the years with student-athletes leaving earlier for the NFL and transfer portal.

Subtracting the Covid-19 season of 2020, the Hawkeyes are averaging five true freshmen bypassing the redshirts during the last five years. That's weighted heavily by '17, when the number was 10.

A rule instituted before '18 allows players seeing action in four games or less to red shirt. Iowa is doing well in utilizing the legislation with 10 total student-athletes avoiding red shirts in the three non-Covid seasons. It's averaged four during the last two full seasons ('19 & '21).

Three years ago, Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, Dane Belton and Tyler Goodson had their redshirts removed. Keagan Johnson, Arland Bruce IV, Connor Colby and Cooper DeJean saw action in more than four games last fall during their first seasons on campus.

Perhaps a pattern is forming. More likely, it's fluid, based on a combination of factors. And they can certainly change throughout a season.

With that in mind, here are five guys in the current class most likely to play in more than four games in '22:

5. Addison Ostrenga, TE - In other years, the Wisconsin product would probably be higher on this list based on ability. However, the Hawkeyes are deep at this position with all-American candidate Sam LaPorta leading the way followed by rising talent Luke Lachey. Ostrenga finds himself competing with Lafayette graduate transfer Steve Stilianos and walk-on Johnny Pascuzzi, who's received plenty of praise from coaches and teammates this offseason. If Ostrenga clearly separates himself from the pack, he'll play. If not, preserving his redshirt might be the wisest route.

4. Drew Stevens, K - The rookie from South Carolina is locked up in a stiff competition with sophomore Aaron Blom. Based on the two public performances by the duo, one in spring and the other at Kids Day on Aug. 13, it's too close to call. Special teams coordinator Levar Woods said earlier this month at media day that it's possible both place kickers could play. Maybe one of them kicks off and handles long field goals, and the other takes the short three-pointers and extra points. Time will tell how it shakes out, but as of right now, Stevens stands a good chance of not red shirting.

3. Jacob Bostick, WR - It's the position group drawing the most concern heading into the Sept. 3 opener against South Dakota State. Injuries are impacting the position right now after attrition hit it during the offseason. None of that should take away from Bostick's ability to contribute. It should enhance his skills as a deep threat and long target. He showed reliability in a small sample size at Kids Day, running crisp routes and hanging onto the ball in traffic. If healthy, Johnson, Bruce IV and Nico Ragaini shape up as the Top 3 at the position. After that, it's wide open, so to speak.

2. Aaron Graves, DL - From a physical standpoint, Graves is a marvel in the mold of Tristan Wirfs and AJ Epenesa, who were highly-touted true freshmen at Iowa that avoided red shirting before being drafted into the NFL after three seasons on campus. Graves is joining a deep, talented and experienced defensive line, but there's a decent chance he passes up some veterans. The coaches are being unusually complimentary of him and his Kids Day performance shows he belongs. It's hard to say how much he'll play, but barring injury, Graves likely will be in the defensive tackle rotation from the start with a chance to increase reps depending on how he performs.

1. Xavier Nwankpa, S - The crown jewel of the class from a recruiting rankings standpoint, Nwankpa is helped by being humble. He arrived in January ready to work and made strides during the last eight months, positioning him to play right away. He's competing at free safety, where junior Quinn Schulte, a former walk-on, is listed as the starter. The veteran holds a distinct advantage in knowledge of the system, which is big at the position. The newcomer is making up ground in that area, however, and looks the part physically and from an athletic standpoint. I suspect Nwankpa will play on special teams from the jump and could work his way into reps on defense depending on his growth and development.