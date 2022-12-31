Howe: Hawkeyes Stick to Script in Music City Win

A big part of college football is knowing who you are. Iowa ranks among the top teams in the country at grasping that.

It showed during Saturday's Music City Bowl in Nashville. The Hawkeyes leaned on their strengths, which helped mask a major weakness, in a 21-0 victory against Kentucky.

They relied on an elite defense and sensational special teams. A shaky offense protected the ball and stayed out of the way, for the most part.

It's how Iowa reached eight wins this season. It needed incredible play from the defense and special teams in overcoming an offense that came into Saturday's action ranked 130th among 131 FBS teams. It managed just 206 yards and was 0 of 11 on third downs in this contest.

The odds of only losing five games when you throw seven touchdown passes in 13 contests have to be beyond long. It happens because your defense scores seven touchdowns, two of which came Saturday.

It represented the third time this season when Iowa won a game with its defense outscoring its offense. That included a 7-3 victory in the season opener when it scored two safeties and a field goal.

Saturday, Iowa natives Xavier Nwankpa and Cooper DeJean delivered first-half Pick-6s. The Hawkeyes led 21-0 at the break and Kentucky was done.

It should be noted that Iowa was playing its third-team quarterback in redshirt freshman Joe Labas. He operated with a conservative game plan featuring quick-hitting plays and few deep passes.

Again, the Hawkeyes know their strengths. No need putting Labas in harm's way against an offensively-challenged Kentucky squad lacking the defense and special teams on Iowa's level.

More evidence of Hawkeye awareness came when the other phases set up the offense with a drive starting at the Kentucky 42 yard line. From there, Iowa leaned on its top players on side of the ball, tight ends Sam LaPorta and Luke Lachey.

LaPorta started the drive with a 27-yard catch where he broke numerous tackles. A play later, Lachey found the end zone on a 15-yard grab that highlighted his athleticism. The Hawkeyes were scoreless on their previous two drives, even though one started on their own 40 and the other on the opponent 48.

The offensive touchdown resulted from the excellence of the defense and punter Tory Taylor, who proved invaluable in '22. The junior from Australia pinned the Wildcats inside their 10 on three of his five first-half kicks. The other two Kentucky drives following his punts started at its own 21 and 17.

That proved untenable for Wildcat freshman quarterback Destin Wade, making his first career start. Kentucky ended up punting 10 times, a Music City Bowl record.

Credit Iowa, especially senior standouts LaPorta, Jack Campbell and Riley Moss, for being ready Saturday and ending the season on a high note and creating momentum heading into '23. The focus now turns to fixing the offense. That has to happen if the Hawkeyes want to compete with the Big Ten's best.

Expectations for improving will be high with Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara and his former Wolverine teammate Erick All, a tight end, joining the program. It's going to take more than those two guys as we saw again Saturday.

The offensive line looked leaky in pass protection and lacking in the run game like it had all season with 67 yards on 24 carries. Without big-play receivers, the Hawkeyes still couldn't stretch the field, averaging 4.3 yards per play.

According to what coordinator Brian Ferentz said Friday, he did the best he could with the players he had. Well, NIL money helped land McNamara and All for him. Excuses used this season about an inexperienced line and holes at receiver won't fly anymore for a fan base tired of watching the ineptitude.

Iowa has 18 wins during the last two seasons. It's fair wondering how many it could have recorded and the heights it could have reached with an average offense.

Saturday was time to celebrate the seniors and a win. It sure beat the alternative. But it also highlighted would could have been with one of the best defenses and special teams in school history.