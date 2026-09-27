Social Media Erupts After Iowa Stuns Michigan on Final Play
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Iowa pulled off what might be its biggest road victory in at least 11 years on Saturday, as it stunned Michigan on the final play of the game.
It was Iowa's first ranked road victory over a Big Ten foe since 2015, when it routed then-No. 20 Northwestern 40-10 in mid-October.
This one is an all-timer in terms of dramatics as Hank Brown found Reece Vander Zee as time expired to stun the Wolverines, 20-19.
As you can probably imagine, the college football world was all about the Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon.
Here are some of the best tweets right after the all-time finish in Ann Arbor.
Alternate Angle of Vander Zee's Reception
No matter how many views we end up seeing of this one, I have trouble thinking any will ever get old.
Michigan Fans Watch Stunning Touchdown
Michigan is home to where the surrender cobra became famous, after its 2015 loss to Michigan State. It showed up again in a big way Saturday evening.
Big Ten Office's Review of Final Touchdown
A downright perfect ball and perfect catch that was pulled off so well that even Big Ten officials in the final seconds at Michigan Stadium couldn't even figure out a way to mess it up.
Hawkeyes Fans Celebrate at Wedding
I remember being told right before I walked out for my wedding that Illinois State had just upset Northwestern. For some reason, I think this one will be more memorable in an all-time sense.
An Emotional Kirk Ferentz Right After
Kirk Ferentz has been doing this a long time and has seen about everything this sport has to show, but even he couldn't stop from getting emotional right after the massive victory.
The Play Before the Play
The final play was crazy enough, but add in a huge Michigan penalty and Addison Ostrenga's circus catch and you're bordering on a downright absurd finish for the Hawkeyes.
Another Alternate Angle to Game Winner
It's just so out of character to see Iowa pull off a downfield pass play and make it look so easy. Maybe things really are different this year in Iowa City.
Support from Ohio State Fans
It won't be the case when Iowa hosts Ohio State, but the Buckeyes faithful were anything but upset to see Iowa take down Michigan in the most dramatic of ways on Saturday.
Are Western Michigan Fans Happy with End?
Perhaps the Broncos faithful can take comfort in Iowa beating Michigan, because Western Michigan was routed at home this week by Boise State.
Press Box View of Final Play
No matter how many of these views that get posted, none of them get old. I'll keep looking for more.
Iowa's Last-Second Heroics in State of Michigan
Flashback to 2009, when Iowa started the year 9-0, getting the seventh of those wins at Michigan State in late October.
Heartbroken Michigan Fans
Man, it really just breaks your heart to see that, doesn't it?
Top Photos from the Stunning Win
They say pictures are worth 1,000 words but each of these is worth far more than that. What a game and what a moment for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
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Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.