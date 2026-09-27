Iowa pulled off what might be its biggest road victory in at least 11 years on Saturday, as it stunned Michigan on the final play of the game.



It was Iowa's first ranked road victory over a Big Ten foe since 2015, when it routed then-No. 20 Northwestern 40-10 in mid-October.

This one is an all-timer in terms of dramatics as Hank Brown found Reece Vander Zee as time expired to stun the Wolverines, 20-19.



As you can probably imagine, the college football world was all about the Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon.



Here are some of the best tweets right after the all-time finish in Ann Arbor.

Alternate Angle of Vander Zee's Reception

VANDER ZEE WINS IT FOR IOWA 🚨



Reece Vander Zee hauls in the game-winning TD on the final play as @HawkeyeFootball tops No. 18 Michigan, 20-19 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/46pzrjMPKQ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 26, 2026

No matter how many views we end up seeing of this one, I have trouble thinking any will ever get old.

Michigan Fans Watch Stunning Touchdown

Absolutely stunned. pic.twitter.com/7eVsrywzDu — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 27, 2026

Michigan is home to where the surrender cobra became famous, after its 2015 loss to Michigan State. It showed up again in a big way Saturday evening.

Big Ten Office's Review of Final Touchdown

Inside the Big Ten Replay Center reviewing Iowa's game-winner. pic.twitter.com/P5Imp6AfLC — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 26, 2026

A downright perfect ball and perfect catch that was pulled off so well that even Big Ten officials in the final seconds at Michigan Stadium couldn't even figure out a way to mess it up.

Hawkeyes Fans Celebrate at Wedding

At a wedding, but the Iowa win takes over. Hawkeyes stun Michigan in the Big House, 20-19.



Wolverines on wrong side of last play this time. pic.twitter.com/L2aQZBh4ZC — Keith Murphy (@KeithMurphy) September 26, 2026

I remember being told right before I walked out for my wedding that Illinois State had just upset Northwestern. For some reason, I think this one will be more memorable in an all-time sense.

An Emotional Kirk Ferentz Right After

Kirk Ferentz getting a little emotional after beating Michigan pic.twitter.com/orJId8pWTR — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) September 26, 2026

Kirk Ferentz has been doing this a long time and has seen about everything this sport has to show, but even he couldn't stop from getting emotional right after the massive victory.

The Play Before the Play

Unreal play to keep Iowa in it! pic.twitter.com/l6EY5M10t6 — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 26, 2026

The final play was crazy enough, but add in a huge Michigan penalty and Addison Ostrenga's circus catch and you're bordering on a downright absurd finish for the Hawkeyes.

Another Alternate Angle to Game Winner

What a finish!



Michigan won early this season as time expired against Western Michigan.



Today... Iowa wins as time expires to defeat the Wolverines.



Here's the game-winning play. We'll have postgame reaction tonight on @WNEMTV5news. pic.twitter.com/l6YivR6lz6 — Mark Pearson (@MarkPearsonTV) September 26, 2026

It's just so out of character to see Iowa pull off a downfield pass play and make it look so easy. Maybe things really are different this year in Iowa City.

Support from Ohio State Fans

WE ARE ALL HAWKEYES ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3hOqVH1Wun — Eleven Warriors (@11W) September 26, 2026

It won't be the case when Iowa hosts Ohio State, but the Buckeyes faithful were anything but upset to see Iowa take down Michigan in the most dramatic of ways on Saturday.

Are Western Michigan Fans Happy with End?

Western Michigan fans after hate watching Michigan get beat as time expired vs. Iowa pic.twitter.com/B0IKdoc7PP — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 27, 2026

Perhaps the Broncos faithful can take comfort in Iowa beating Michigan, because Western Michigan was routed at home this week by Boise State.

Press Box View of Final Play

The Miracle at Michigan, folks.



Iowa is 4-0. pic.twitter.com/KVAY7g8mBU — Jonah Frey (@freyjonah23) September 26, 2026

No matter how many of these views that get posted, none of them get old. I'll keep looking for more.

Iowa's Last-Second Heroics in State of Michigan

Something about Iowa WRs in Michigan with 0:02 left on the clock pic.twitter.com/ir0gaDlmHY — Probably at DC’s (@WhyWeDrinkHere) September 26, 2026

Flashback to 2009, when Iowa started the year 9-0, getting the seventh of those wins at Michigan State in late October.

Heartbroken Michigan Fans

Iowa vs Michigan Watch Party Reaction to last second game winner in Ann Arbor. pic.twitter.com/DCd4Oy5BWl — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) September 26, 2026

Man, it really just breaks your heart to see that, doesn't it?

Top Photos from the Stunning Win

Photos: The Iowa Hawkeyes football team defeated the Michigan Wolverines, 20-19, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday. Photos by @samanthadefily and @gabbydrees https://t.co/4DCyw6YIAq pic.twitter.com/zENz3hRVXc — The Daily Iowan (@TheDailyIowan) September 27, 2026

They say pictures are worth 1,000 words but each of these is worth far more than that. What a game and what a moment for the Iowa Hawkeyes.