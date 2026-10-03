Best College Football Bets Today for Week 5 (Predictions for Vanderbilt-Georgia, BYU-TCU, and Auburn-Tennessee)

Today's college football action is about to kick off, so if you haven't already, it's time to place a few bets.

I've been giving out bets for Week 5 throughout the past few days, but in this article, I'm going to keep it simple and break down three of my favorites that still have value in the betting market.

Let's dive into them.

Best College Football Week 5 Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Vanderbilt +25.5 (-112) vs. Georgia

BYU -6.5 (-108) vs. TCU

Auburn +7 (-110) vs. Tennessee

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Best Bet

As good as the Georgia Bulldogs are, I think this is a sell-high spot on them as 24.5-point favorites. Vanderbilt isn't an SEC contender, but they aren't a bad team by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, they're 51st in the nation in net adjusted EPA per play and 35th in net success rate. Their defense is also in the top 50 in opponent yards per play, giving up just 5.0 yards per snap.

Georgia is the better team and should play to a relatively sweat-free win, but Vanderbilt is good enough to cover this significant spread.

Pick: Vanderbilt +25.5 (-112)

BYU vs. TCU Best Bet

I'm shocked to see this spread at just 6.5 points. TCU has not been a good football team this season. They rank 64th in net adjusted EPA per play and have lost by 5+ points to two teams that are significantly inferior to BYU.

The Horned Frogs rank just 50th in opponent EPA per rush, which leads me to think this will be another big game for BYU running back LJ Martin.

I'll lay the points with the Cougars.

Pick: BYU -6.5 (-108)

Auburn vs. Tennessee Best Bet

Tennessee certainly deserves to be favored in this game, but I think the spread is too lopsided in favor of the Volunteers. When looking at some advanced metrics, there's not much difference between these two teams. They rank 37th and 38th in adjusted net EPA per play, and Auburn actually has the advantage in net success rate, +4.8% compared to Tennessee at +1.7%.

It's also important to note that Tennessee loves to run the football, ranking in the top 30 in run-play percentage. Meanwhile, the Tigers rank 25th in opponent yards per carry (3.1) and 33rd in opponent rush success rate.

I think the Tigers can keep this one within a touchdown.

Pick: Auburn +7 (-110)

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