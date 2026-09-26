For the first time since 2015, Iowa football has gone on the road and knocked off a ranked Big Ten opponent.



And it did so in as incredible a fashion as one could ever think of.

Iowa and Michigan battled in a back and forth affair that the Wolverines controlled late in Ann Arbor.



After a missed Iowa field goal with just over two minutes to go and the score stuck at 19-14 in Michigan's favor, it appeared the Hawkeyes would fall short.



Instead, an all-time end gave Kirk Ferentz and Iowa its first win at Michigan Stadium since all the way back in 2010.

Iowa got the benefit of a couple fortunate plays and Michigan penalties, but took full advantage. It may have been outgained by 144 yards, but it leaves Ann Arbor with the win, and a 4-0 start.



Instant takeaways from the thriller in Ann Arbor:

Oh, you know, just Iowa perfectly running a last-second pass play from 16 yards out, just like we've all come to expect over the years.

Iowa Overcomes Run Game Woes

Try and try it did, but the run game wasn't happening Saturday for Iowa. It delivered just 58 rush yards on 24 attempts, a dreadful average of just 2.4 yards per attempt.



As a result it was out-possessed by nearly 10 minutes and outgained on the ground by nearly 100 yards.



Essentially, everything we're used to seeing Iowa control in games it wins, it didn't.



Except for...

Winning the Turnover Battle

Trailing 10-7 in the second quarter, Iowa didn't have much going its way. Bryce Underwood was leading Michigan on what appeared to be a pivotal drive, at least until the game's only turnover occurred.



Deshaun Lee stepped in front of an Underwood pass on third-and-11, putting an end to the Michigan drive and keeping the Wolverines off the board.



Iowa didn't do much of anything when it got the ball back, but it was at least three huge points that were kept off the scoreboard.

Massive Fourth Down Stop in First Half

The Iowa defense stands up on 4th down. 😤 pic.twitter.com/cfOjBMCCPG — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 26, 2026

Michigan's other long drive that resulted in no points came in the first half as Underwood led the Wolverines on a 62-yard drive that stalled in the red zone as Iowa came up with a fourth-down stop.



Michigan's creativity wasn't exactly on display on a fourth-and-one quarterback sneak call, and that was another three points that didn't end up on the scoreboard for Michigan.



Props to Cam Buffington for being the first on the scene for the Hawkeyes in a true game-changing moment.

Think Big, Iowa Fans - Really Big

There is plenty from this game to dissect and that will be done. There was tons to like in terms of perseverance with this squad, though.



Yes, the running game needs to produce more against big-time foes and a massive one comes to Iowa City next week in the form of Ohio State.

But after going on the road and somehow, some way, finding a way to sneak out a last-second victory, all of a sudden the path to College Football Playoff contender looks plenty manageable.



And after a win like that, it's more than alright for Hawkeyes fans to start buying into this group in a bigger way than has been done in years.