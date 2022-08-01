Ian Moore Enjoys Iowa Football Tailgater

Skip to main content
'24 New Palestine (IN) High OL Ian Moore (right) and Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa during Moore's campus visit on July 31, 2022.

'24 4-Star Indiana O-Lineman Checks Out Hawkeyes Again
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ian Moore landed an Iowa Football scholarship offer back in April when he visited for spring practice. He returned to campus Sunday for the Hawkeyes' annual recruiting tailgater. 

The Class of 2024 four-star offensive lineman from New Palestine (IN) High really enjoyed his latest stop. 

"The last visit I was on was for a practice, so today I got to connect with the coaches a lot more," Moore told HN. 

He spent some quality time with Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett. 

"I talked to coach Barnett a lot (Sunday). I liked how he felt like a family member. He wasn’t acting like a coach. He was very genuine and not like a salesman," Moore said. 

Nebraska played host to Moore (6-6, 290) on Saturday. He's reported offers from the Huskers, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Wisconsin and more. He camped at Alabama in June. 

The Hawkeyes have impressed him during his two visits. 

"I really like them. I’ve always like them. And if they’ll have me back, I’ll keep on coming," Moore said. 

He's looking forward to watching a game at Kinnick Stadium this fall. 

"I’ll 100 percent be back for a game-day visit. I’d like to get to see some of the player-and-coach interactions," Moore said.

Moore plans on studying Kinesiology in college.

"I want to go on a Physical Therapeutics' track," he said. 

Rivals ranks Moore as a four-star recruiting, the No. 2 overall player in Indiana for '24 and the No. 4 offensive tackle nationally in the cycle. The service sees him as the No. 81 player regardless of position in the country among juniors.  

Check out Moore's sophomore highlights HERE

