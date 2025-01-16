Inside The Hawkeyes

Insider Sends Stern Warning to Iowa Over QB Situation

An insider has sent a rather blunt warning to the Iowa Hawkeyes over their quarterback situation heading into 2025.

Matthew Schmidt

Sep 3, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Noah Shannon (99) shoves South Dakota State Jackrabbits quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The Iowa Hawkeyes may finally have a solution under center, as they were able to land former South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski in the transfer portal.

However, Iowa is already experiencing some issues with its new signal-caller, as he will be out until June as a result of shoulder surgery.

Obviously, this has put Hawkeyes fans on edge given the team's problems with finding a quarterback in recent years, and insider Scott Dochterman has sent a rather stern warning to Iowa in terms of how things need to go heading into 2025 and beyond.

"Iowa has to get this right, and it has to get this right in the short term and the long term," Dochterman said on the Legends & Listeners podcast. "Because it's been butchered, and we've talked about it for a long time. Since 2017, every single quarterback they recruited has transferred out, every single one of them. And you can't compete that way."

Iowa has found that out the hard way, as it went just 8-5 this season while shuffling through numerous different starting quarterbacks. Its season culminated in a loss to the Missouri Tigers in the Music City Bowl.

The Hawkeyes have been good but not great for a long time, and the biggest reason for that has been their lack of even above average quarterback play.

If Gronowski can step in and provide Iowa with a big lift in 2025, it would pay major dividends for Iowa, not just for next season, but for the future, as well.

Hopefully, Gronowski can get healthy and actually show Hawkeyes fans what a good quarterback looks like come the fall.

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

