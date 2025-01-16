Insider Sends Stern Warning to Iowa Over QB Situation
The Iowa Hawkeyes may finally have a solution under center, as they were able to land former South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski in the transfer portal.
However, Iowa is already experiencing some issues with its new signal-caller, as he will be out until June as a result of shoulder surgery.
Obviously, this has put Hawkeyes fans on edge given the team's problems with finding a quarterback in recent years, and insider Scott Dochterman has sent a rather stern warning to Iowa in terms of how things need to go heading into 2025 and beyond.
"Iowa has to get this right, and it has to get this right in the short term and the long term," Dochterman said on the Legends & Listeners podcast. "Because it's been butchered, and we've talked about it for a long time. Since 2017, every single quarterback they recruited has transferred out, every single one of them. And you can't compete that way."
Iowa has found that out the hard way, as it went just 8-5 this season while shuffling through numerous different starting quarterbacks. Its season culminated in a loss to the Missouri Tigers in the Music City Bowl.
The Hawkeyes have been good but not great for a long time, and the biggest reason for that has been their lack of even above average quarterback play.
If Gronowski can step in and provide Iowa with a big lift in 2025, it would pay major dividends for Iowa, not just for next season, but for the future, as well.
Hopefully, Gronowski can get healthy and actually show Hawkeyes fans what a good quarterback looks like come the fall.