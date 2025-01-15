Iowa Hawkeyes Already in Trouble With QB Transfer
The Iowa Hawkeyes landed quarterback Mark Gronowski via the transfer portal, which has widely been lauded as a massive win for the program.
It's hard not to be excited for Iowa, as it may finally have acquired the quarterback it has so desperately been searching for.
However, the former South Dakota State star may already be in serious trouble heading into 2025.
Why? Because Gronowski has undergone surgery to repair an undisclosed injury and will not even be able to throw a football until June, via Nick Schultz of On 3.
Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz provided some more clarity on the issue.
“Mark played last season with a common football-related injury,” Ferentz said in a statement. “While he could have continued to play through the injury, Mark is choosing to have a procedure to address the issue, and we support him in his decision."
Gronowski is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he threw for 2,721 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 60.9 percent of his passes last season.
Two years ago, the 23-year-old totaled 3,058 yards, 29 touchdowns and five picks, completing a robust 68.1 percent of his throws en route to winning the Walter Payton award for the best player in the FCS.
Gronowski has been considered the favorite to win Iowa's starting quarterback job going into next season, but there is no question that this injury may throw a wrench into things.
Brendan Sullivan would likely be next in line to start 2025 under center if Gronowski experiences any complications.