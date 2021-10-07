Iowa Takeaways Result of Preparation, Not Luck

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa Football is averaging more than two interceptions per game in 2021. Add in four fumble recoveries, and the Hawkeyes 16 turnovers gained tie Hawaii for the most takeaways in the nation.

Iowa has turned the 16 turnovers into 75 points this season. The Hawkeyes’ defense has scored 20 points (3 touchdowns, safety).

Doubters are waiting for Iowa's "luck" to run out. They shouldn't count on it say the Hawkeyes in this HN TV video:

Iowa has more than this season's results as evidence that it will keep turning over opponents. The Hawkeyes have 76 interceptions since '17, more than any team in the country.

In a 51-14 rout of Maryland last week, six different Hawkeyes intercepted a pass in Iowa’s 51-14 win at Maryland, tying a school record for most players with an interception in a single game (vs. Wisconsin in 1982).

Iowa has had at least one interception return for a touchdown in each of the last 14 seasons and 19 of the last 21. The Hawkeyes ranked third in the Big Ten with 11 interceptions in '20.

No. 4 Penn State will look to avoid giving away the ball Saturday when it visits the third-ranked Hawkeyes.

"They've done a good job with it over multiple years," Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said this week. "Obviously, they do a good job of teaching it. I think their scheme, more times than not, allows them to capitalize on mistakes because they have their eyes on the quarterback, probably as much as anybody in college football, and they obviously do a great job of coaching it and drilling it and teaching it.

"I also think the length that they have at defensive tackle and defensive end also plays into that, because they're able to get their hands on some balls. Then, you know, like anything, it's recruiting, right? You want to recruit playmakers. There are some great DBs, that are really productive with PBUs and support. And there's guys that have great ball skills and create turnovers."