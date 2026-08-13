Where Are They Now? Looking at Iowa Football's 2023 Recruiting Class

Few programs have retained the process of recruiting and developing players like the Iowa Hawkeyes have during the transfer portal era.



Iowa still molds young talents into starters, but like every school in the nation, the transfer portal is unavoidable and has hit Iowa's class of 2023.



While players have transferred out, the Hawkeyes have hit on some big-time talents from the 2023 class, with a few set to play big parts in 2023.

Iowa football's 2023 recruiting class

Iowa's 2023 recruiting class ended up ranked No. 42 in the nation, which is on par for the Hawkeyes in the recruiting ranks. The group consisted of 22 talents, of which more than half remain with the Hawkeyes.

Iowa has hit on its 2023 class

This class has delivered for Iowa. It has provided Iowa with Kade Pieper, Leighton Jones, Trevor Lauck, and Cannon Leonard, three offensive line contributors.



Offensively, the Hawkeyes hit on Zach Ortwerth, Dayton Howard, Jarriett Buie, and starting running back Kamari Moulton.

Defensively, Iowa brought in Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, Alex Mota, Kenneth Merrieweather, and star defensive back Zach Lutmer.



The group of talent remaining with Iowa in this class is going to play some of the most important roles for the success of the 2026 Hawkeyes.

The Departures - Where Are They Now?

Sep 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back John Nestor (17) celebrates as he returns an interception for a touchdown against the Northwestern State Demons during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ben Kueter - Wrestling/Medical

Ben Kueter, an elite wrestler, came to Iowa for just that, as well as football. He did have a medical scare during a surgery earlier in 2026, which has his football career in limbo at the moment.

Kahlil Tate - Austin Peay

Tate did not see any action with the Iowa Hawkeyes, but his move to Austin Peay in 2025 saw him earn time. He registered 20 tackles for the Governors last season.

John Nestor - Minnesota

This one stings a bit to look back on. Nestor looked set to be next in line to start in Iowa's secondary after showing promise in 2023 and 2024. He chose to move to Big Ten rival Minnesota, where he made 50 tackles and had six interceptions last season.

Grant Leeper - Miami University

Leeper, a three-star tight end recruit from Fort Wayne, Indiana, spent just one season at Iowa in 2023 before transferring to the Redhawks, where he has seen limited action.

Chase Brackney - Sacramento State

Brackney spent two seasons at Iowa before entering the transfer portal in late 2024. He committed to Sac State in 2025, which will enter the FBS ranks in 2026.

Marco Lainez - Elon

Marco Lainez was deep on Iowa's quarterback depth chart, and saw action just once in garbage-time duty in a bowl game blowout. Lainez saw limited action last year, going 8-20 for 113 yards for Elon.

TJ Washington Jr. - New Mexico State

One can't fault Washington for transferring out of a loaded running back room, even with the production he had at Iowa. He had 49 carries for 138 yards and 10 receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown. He is aiming for more touches with the Aggies in 2026.

Anterio Thompson - Western Michigan, Washington, Atlanta Falcons

Thompson played sparingly with Iowa in 2023, registering just one tackle, before going to Western Michigan in 2024 and Washington in 2025. He was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Teegan Davis - Medical Retirement

Davis was unfortunately hurt during high school and struggled to recover from that injury. Despite the efforts to come back, Davis had multiple procedures in his efforts to return, but ultimately decided to step away.

Aidan Hall

The profile on Iowa's official site lists Aidan Hall on the roster for just one year, 2023-24. His 247Sports profile shows no transfer destination.