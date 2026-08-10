Iowa's Top Returning Offensive Players in 2026

Returning production is a fickle thing in today's college football landscape. With the transfer portal, losing production isn't as big of an issue as it may have been just four or five years ago.



Teams can seek help externally and replenish gaps nearly instantly. Still, returning in-house production is preferred and much easier for teams. Guys know the system; they trust the scheme, and it creates familiarity.

The Hawkeyes' Most Important Returning Offensive Pieces

For the Iowa Hawkeyes, the departure of quarterback Mark Gronowski has opened up quite a gap in production to replace. Fortunately, Iowa returns a few key components to help fill the gaps, even with high expectations placed upon them.

Kamari Moulton, Running Back

Career Stats: 27 games played, 281 carries, 1,444 yards, 10 touchdowns, 17 receptions, 109 receiving yards



This year is Kamari Moulton's time to shine. In 2023, he saw sporadic carries, and in 2024, he was in Kaleb Johnson's shadow. He then led Iowa in rushing yards in 2025 with 878 yards.



Moulton is on the cusp of a 1,000-yard season and has the offensive line in front of him to do it. His ability to shoulder the run game could be the catalyst for Iowa's offense.

DJ Vonnahme, Tight End

Career Stats: 16 games played, 29 receptions, 434 yards, 3 touchdowns



Iowa found an absolute gem in DJ Vonnahme, and all signs point to him being a staple in this offense, if not the top target in the passing game.



Last year, Mark Gronowski looked to Vonnahme down the stretch and trusted him. He has shown an ability to attack teams down the sideline, up the seam, and with the ball in his hands after the catch.

Kade Pieper, Center

Career Stats: 25 games played, 13 games started



Not just the best player on the Iowa Hawkeyes making his return in 2026, but maybe the best center and interior offensive lineman in the nation is Kade Pieper.



After snubbing the NFL Draft, Pieper is back at Iowa with a trajectory to put forward a year that could lock him into being a first-round pick in 2027. With a new quarterback, it is hard to overstate how important Pieper's experience on the offensive line will be.

Reece Vander Zee, Wide Receiver

Apr 26, 2025; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa wide receiver Reece Vander Zee (15) runs a drill during a spring NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress/For the Register | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Career Stats: 17 games played, 29 receptions, 395 yards, 5 touchdowns



I am high on Reece Vander Zee this year. He has flashed so brightly on deep balls and contested catches that it's hard not to see the raw talent and athleticism.



Entering his third year, Vander Zee could put it all together for Iowa if he can stay healthy, which was somewhat of an issue in 2025, and become a true No. 1 target.

Trevor Lauck, Left Tackle

Career Stats: 16 games played, 13 games started



With a new, young quarterback set to take over the offense, Iowa couldn't ask for much more in its left tackle than Trevor Lauck. With a learning curve sure to hit Iowa's quarterbacks, Lauck is a stonewall protecting their blindside.



Trevor Lauck, like Kade Pieper, is another offensive lineman set to become a future NFL starter.