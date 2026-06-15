Iowa Football: 5 Hawkeyes Who Could Become Household Names in 2026

The Iowa Hawkeyes have the top-level talent on the roster right now in Zach Lutmer, Kade Pieper, Kamari Moulton, and others. Those are the stars entering 2026.



But Iowa also has a group sitting there ready to become the next in a long line of talented Hawkeyes who are known beyond just Iowa City.

Which Iowa Players Are Ready to Become Stars in 2026?

This group is either entering 2026 with a chance to garner more playing time in a starting role, a backup on paper with the tools to blossom, or a proven talent just waiting for his Big Ten opportunity.

Tony Diaz, Wide Receiver

Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of an Iowa Hawkeyes logo on a football during the second half of the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images | Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images

Recently, I have been high on Iowa's other wide receiver, Reece Vander Zee. I think 2026 could be his year of blossoming. And for the sake of Iowa's offense and Tony Diaz, I hope I am right.



Tony Diaz is explosive. He has the rare combination of being able to take the top off the defense, while also having a strong instinct for yards after the catch.

Tight end DJ Vonnahme will command plenty of attention, but Diaz, who posted 881 yards and 11 touchdowns at UT Rio Grande Valley last year, could become Iowa's passing game star known for explosive, game-changing plays.

UTRGV WR Tony Diaz (@Tdiqz14) continues to prove week after week why he’s one of the top receivers in the FCS.



Against McNeese State, Diaz went off for 7 grabs, 134 yards, and 3 TDs, marking his fourth 100+ yard game of the season.#FCS #RallyTheValley #UTRGV #WinToday pic.twitter.com/w6y10pRYne — Bryan (@RealBGauvin23) November 18, 2025

Cam Buffington, Linebacker

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Cam Buffington (33) returns an interception during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Jack Campbell, Nick Jackson, Jay Higgins. The list of recent Iowa linebackers with success is highlighted by those former stars.



Cam Buffington could be next in line to be a long-term star for the Hawkeyes' defense. Entering his sophomore year with Iowa, Buffington is staring down significant playing time for Phil Parker in the middle of the defense.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 239 pounds, Buffington has the trio of being long enough, big enough, and big enough to step into Big Ten action without much hesitation.



Buffington was recently named as one of CBS Sports' top Big Ten players with a chance to break out in 2026.

L.J. Phillips, Running Back

Kamari Moulton is going to be the lead back for Iowa when Week 1 rolls around due to this experience. That doesn't mean Iowa can't have two top backs. With an offense sure to be run-centric, the door is open for L.J. Phillips.

I told everybody back in March that South Dakota RB L.J. Phillips (@LJphillips_12) is a star in the making, and in his first start of his career, he showed you why.



Phillips hulk smashed Northern Colorado's defense to the tune of 301 rushing yards and 2 TD's.#FCS #GoYotes… pic.twitter.com/d0fjTBvjbX — Bryan (@BGauvin23) September 15, 2025

Phillips is already an FCS household name after leading the country with 1,920 yards last year for South Dakota. Iowa brought in Phillips, who is thick and strong at 5-foot-9 and 225 pounds, to be a bruising, physical back.



If Iowa gets into games where they need to run the ball and grind things out, L.J. Phillips is a running back who seems like he was built in a lab to be a perfect fit for the Iowa Hawkeyes.