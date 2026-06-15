Iowa Football: 5 Hawkeyes Who Could Become Household Names in 2026
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The Iowa Hawkeyes have the top-level talent on the roster right now in Zach Lutmer, Kade Pieper, Kamari Moulton, and others. Those are the stars entering 2026.
But Iowa also has a group sitting there ready to become the next in a long line of talented Hawkeyes who are known beyond just Iowa City.
Which Iowa Players Are Ready to Become Stars in 2026?
This group is either entering 2026 with a chance to garner more playing time in a starting role, a backup on paper with the tools to blossom, or a proven talent just waiting for his Big Ten opportunity.
Tony Diaz, Wide Receiver
Recently, I have been high on Iowa's other wide receiver, Reece Vander Zee. I think 2026 could be his year of blossoming. And for the sake of Iowa's offense and Tony Diaz, I hope I am right.
Tony Diaz is explosive. He has the rare combination of being able to take the top off the defense, while also having a strong instinct for yards after the catch.
Tight end DJ Vonnahme will command plenty of attention, but Diaz, who posted 881 yards and 11 touchdowns at UT Rio Grande Valley last year, could become Iowa's passing game star known for explosive, game-changing plays.
Cam Buffington, Linebacker
Jack Campbell, Nick Jackson, Jay Higgins. The list of recent Iowa linebackers with success is highlighted by those former stars.
Cam Buffington could be next in line to be a long-term star for the Hawkeyes' defense. Entering his sophomore year with Iowa, Buffington is staring down significant playing time for Phil Parker in the middle of the defense.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 239 pounds, Buffington has the trio of being long enough, big enough, and big enough to step into Big Ten action without much hesitation.
Buffington was recently named as one of CBS Sports' top Big Ten players with a chance to break out in 2026.
L.J. Phillips, Running Back
Kamari Moulton is going to be the lead back for Iowa when Week 1 rolls around due to this experience. That doesn't mean Iowa can't have two top backs. With an offense sure to be run-centric, the door is open for L.J. Phillips.
Phillips is already an FCS household name after leading the country with 1,920 yards last year for South Dakota. Iowa brought in Phillips, who is thick and strong at 5-foot-9 and 225 pounds, to be a bruising, physical back.
If Iowa gets into games where they need to run the ball and grind things out, L.J. Phillips is a running back who seems like he was built in a lab to be a perfect fit for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
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Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.Follow rileydonald7