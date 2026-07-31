Iowa Football Linebacker Battle Will Feature Several Key Contributors This Fall

So, here's the question: who is going to get the starting nod at linebacker for the Iowa Hawkeyes alongside Jayden Montgomery?



Montgomery figures to be all but locked in as one of the Hawkeyes' linebackers, but the rest seems to be a bit up for grabs as fall camp is nearing ahead of the 2026 season.

Iowa's linebacker competition remains very much ongoing

When push comes to shove, my gut tells me that Cam Buffington is going to get the nod at one spot based on what he has shown in spring ball and the steps forward he has taken.



That leaves one more spot open for Iowa, which will be utilized when Iowa goes a traditional 4-3 defense (four down linemen, three linebackers) instead of the 4-2-5 look (four down linemen, two linebackers, and five defensive backs) it can often be seen utilizing.

At Big Ten Media Days, Jayden Montgomery shared some names to be on the lookout for. Preston Ries, Landyn Van Kekerix, and Derek Weisskopf all have a case to earn the job.

"All of them can play. All of them could start. And they may all play. I don't know how it's all going to shake out. What I do know is that we've got a lot of great young guys in the linebacker room.



"I think they all have a good chance to play. I don't know who it will be or if it will be multiple guys or how it's going to shake out, but I'm excited to see what they can do," Montgomery said of the trio.

The case for each to start

Iowa may not pick one starter. They could rotate guys based on the offense's scheme, who's hot at the moment, and injuries elsewhere. That said, each has a case to grab the job as Iowa's starting linebacker.

Landyn Van Kekerix

The veteran of the bunch, the case for Landyn Van Kekerix is just that. He enters his fifth year with Iowa, which gives him the most time to learn Phil Parker's scheme, which is arguably the most important attribute of all.

Preston Ries

Should Iowa run into some more athletic offenses demanding some sideline-to-sideline speed from its linebackers, Ries gets the nod here. He is a fluid, smooth runner, which could be vital to chase down running backs.

Derek Weisskopf

The longest of the bunch, Weisskopf comes in at 6-foot-3, which is tall for a linebacker, but something Iowa has found success with. Think of Jack Campbell. The length can get Weisskopf off of blocks and shed linemen quickly.