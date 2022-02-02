Iowa Football Adds to '22 Recruiting Class

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The Iowa Football team added three players to its 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday, when the late-signing period kicked off. The Hawkeyes now have signed 18 prep athletes to scholarship offers and moved up to 12 walk-ons.

Michigan defensive back Deshaun Lee announced his Iowa verbal commitment Sunday during his official visit. He signed his national letter of intent Wednesday as a scholarship addition.

The program announced a pair of walk-on additions Wednesday in Wisconsin receivers Alex Eichmann and Reese Osgood. Seven players were added to the 2022 spring roster in January, according the school.

They include four scholarship players in the '22 recruiting class in Brian Allen, Caden Crawford, TJ Hall and Xavier Nwankpa. Drew Stevens, greg Fagan and Kaden Wetjen joined as walk-ons.

