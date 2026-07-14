Iowa Football: Bold Offensive Predictions for the 2026 Hawkeyes

A year of new faces, a new quarterback, and shuffling across the board has the Iowa Hawkeyes' offense set up for a multitude of outcomes that will define their success in 2026.



Continuity is there, though, as offensive coordinator Tim Lester, who has rejuvenated Iowa's offense, is back for his third year.

Can Iowa's Offense Do More in the Big Ten?

His familiarity with the program's and players provides a level of comfort, which makes it a little bit easier for new players to step into starting roles.



With new players, there is a chance to step up or shrink in the moment. For Iowa, they need players to step up and hit on some bold predictions in 2026.

Three players will take quarterback snaps for Iowa in 2026

This is not as bold as it sounds initially. Stick with me for a second. Do we really think the quarterback battle will be settled? I think this prediction could hit by the end of Week 3 for a few reasons.



Hank Brown or Jeremy Hecklinski will get the nod, but Iowa has a chance to make quick work of its early-season opponents, which lends an opportunity to get the other reps.

The third quarterback, who is likely to be four-star Tradon Bessinger, has a path to early snaps, too. There is a world where Iowa is up big in those first three games, lending a chance to get the young freshman experience.

The other route, which would put Iowa in a predicament, is via injury. Bessinger could slot up to the backup quarterback, being just one snap away from considerable action.



Kirk Ferentz doesn't see freshman quarterbacks on the field often, but I have an inclination that Bessinger finds the field at least once in 2026.

Iowa will run for over 2,500 yards

In 2024, Iowa ran for over 2,500 yards, and in 2025 it ran for 2,300 yards. The strength of this team is the offensive line and run game, which is going to lead to a big number here based on the sheer volume of rushing attempts.



Having a loaded backfield of four backs, consisting of Kamari Moulton, LJ Phillips Jr., Xavier Williams, and Nathan McNeil, helps, too.

The Hawkeyes will have fresh legs every series, which will wear on teams in the second half of games when Iowa's line starts to lean on guys and get more of a push.



The schedule, which sees Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Northwestern, and Purdue, gives ample opportunities to put up monster games on the way to 2,500 yards.

Iowa's scoring will regress slightly

Tim Lester has brought points to Iowa City. In his two years, he has averaged 27.7 and 31.1 points per game in 2024 and 2025, respectively. That's fireworks for the Hawkeyes, but 2026 may be more tame.



The previous prediction of a strong run game feeds right into this. Iowa is going to run the ball, which leads to the clock running and fewer possessions.

Now, we aren't going back to 2023, when Iowa averaged 15.4 points per game, but Iowa may settle into the 24-25 points per game range.



That is not all bad, though. If Iowa can run the ball well and shorten games, that sort of output will more often than not be enough with a well-rested defense.