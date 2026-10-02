Rekindling March Magic: The Blueprint for an Iowa Hawkeyes Upset Over Ohio State

"March is for dreamers!"



It's a quote that will live on in Iowa lore forever. March Madness hero Alvaro Folgueiras said it during the Iowa Hawkeyes' Cinderella run in March Madness.

What if October is for the dreamers, as well? What if Iowa's March Madness run in basketball didn't end, but went dormant, waiting for its moment to come back to life? There would be no better moment than stunning the Ohio State Buckeyes.



Reece Vander Zee's touchdown against Michigan isn't so different from Folgueiras' three-pointer to send Florida home. Who says it can't happen twice?

Dare Julian Sayin and Ryan Day to stay patient

Iowa's secondary is very good. It's proven to be elite, even. The thing about Ohio State, though, is that given time, the Buckeyes' receivers can get open against anyone.

The Hawkeyes have to get home and do it fast. Force Sayin to get the ball out and turn the trust over to the defense, swarming to make tackles and not missing many to allow short gains to pop for chunk plays.



Dare Ohio State and Ryan Day to stay patient, taking the short throw for 70 yards.

Avoid the early knockout blow

Ohio State is going to come out looking to jump on Iowa early. It puts Iowa in a trail position, which is something this team isn't built for and silences Kinnick.



Iowa has to handle the early haymakers thrown its way.

Don't get caught up in the moment by being overly aggressive on double moves or play-action. Trust your assignments. Play the scheme. Keep things at an arm's length.

Find points via defense or special teams

This is where Iowa can swing this game and stick around to give itself a chance to pull off the upset. It doesn't necessarily have to be a touchdown directly from a punt return, kick return, interception, or fumble.

If one of these units can set up the offense deep in Ohio State territory to set up a short field, it's just as effective as long as the offense punches it in, of course. The Hawkeyes have to find a way to steal some points.

Do whatever it takes to drag this game to the fourth quarter

Keep Kinnick Stadium in the game at all costs.



This is as important a part of this game as the on-field play for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Kinnick is a beast in itself that can impact games, as we have seen before.

It doesn't matter how ugly it is, but Iowa has to simply do whatever it takes to keep this game close until the fourth quarter. Be it waiting until there is one second on the play clock every time, winning the field position battle, or any number of other reasons.



Get this to the fourth quarter. Keep it tight. Make Ohio State squirm. Keep Kinnick in it.