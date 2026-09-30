Upset-Minded Iowa Hawkeyes Have to Win These Matchups Against Ohio State

No one said beating Ohio State is going to be easy. The Iowa Hawkeyes don't expect that, though. They know taking down the Buckeyes is a mighty tall task that requires some standout performances and near perfection.

Those performances don't have to come from individual players, though that certainly helps. Iowa has a few key areas of strength that can keep them in this game.



Winning a trio of matchups against Ohio State that consist of timely plays, hidden yards, and staying ahead of the sticks could be a patented Iowa recipe in this ranked Big Ten matchup.

Third Down Stops

It's no surprise that Iowa is getting off the field on third downs. They have arguably the best defense in the country. The Hawkeyes are only allowing 26.79% (15-16) of third downs to be converted.



Against Ohio State, Iowa has to get off the field on third downs. Allowing Ohio State to stay on the field is a recipe for disaster.

The Hawkeyes have a chance here, though. Ohio State has been rather pedestrian on third down this year. The Buckeyes are converting 44.4% of third downs. It's No. 50 in the country.

Punting & Field Position

Boston Everitt has been great for Iowa this year. Averaging almost 44 yards per punt, he is a borderline top-20 punter in college football. If Iowa can get him to play at that level, or slightly above, come Saturday, it can add up over four quarters.

The part that stands out about Everitt's season is that, of his 19 punts, he has dropped 12 inside the opponent's 20-yard line. That sort of effectiveness is critical for Iowa to keep Ohio State facing long fields.

Avoiding Sacks

Iowa's offensive line has been touted as an elite unit since the 2025 season ended. This is the chance to prove it, and it starts with keeping Hank Brown upright to avoid getting behind the sticks.



Iowa isn't built to play from behind the sticks, and staying on schedule is huge. The Hawkeyes are tied for the third-fewest sacks allowed this year, with just three sacks given up.

Ohio State, rather surprisingly, is ranked just No. 77 in the country in sacks this year, with only 7.0 sacks this year.



This is an area Iowa needs to hold up in. If the Hawkeyes can let Hank Brown have clean pockets and time to get the ball out, which should be quick concepts from Tim Lester, the passing game has a chance.