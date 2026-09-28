ESPN College GameDay Coming to Iowa vs Ohio State Gives the Hawkeyes Their Moment

Whatever side of the aisle you stand on as far as liking or disliking ESPN College GameDay, it's undeniable that it's synonymous with the biggest games each year and a staple of college football. It's a part of the sport that has to be included in the story.

The Iowa Hawkeyes stepped into the Big House and knocked off the Michigan Wolverines to get to 4-0, which has set the stage for Iowa to have its moment in the spotlight.



The Iowa Hawkeyes are hosting ESPN College GameDay on Saturday when the Ohio State Buckeyes come to Kinnick Stadium, which means Iowa gets its chance to prove itself as a team taking the next step.

Saturday starts in Iowa City 🏈



Welcome back, @CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/3wWq1TYkVz — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) September 27, 2026

It's a statement moment for the Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa has been consistently managing to find eight or nine wins every year, with the occasional 10-win season. Getting to 4-0 has shifted Iowa's ceiling to a new level in 2026.



The Hawkeyes are the winningest team to not make the College Football Playoff since its inception. This year is setting up to be one of Iowa's best chances to make a run at the CFP since 2015.

It is a lot easier said than done, though. Coming to Kinnick Stadium isn't just any other team. It's the 3-1 Ohio State Buckeyes, whom many have predicted as a serious College Football Playoff Contender, if not a foregone conclusion to make the field, with the only question being how far they can advance.

What does making a statement in this game look like?

Well, obviously, getting a win in this game makes the statement of all statements and would cement the Iowa Hawkeyes as an undeniable top-10 team in all of college football.



After going into Michigan and finding a way to come out with a win, the Hawkeyes now have their fanbase behind them, in what figures to be an extra-charged Iowa City, with ESPN College GameDay setting the stage.

The real statement for the Hawkeyes to make in this game is to show they belong. That's where the gap has been for Iowa in recent years against top teams. The Hawkeyes have been on the wrong side of blowouts due to a lack of offense.



This year, the Hawkeyes have enough firepower to find a few scores, but will have to find a way against one of the best teams in college football.



Is it going to be easy for Iowa? Not one bit. Is it going to be impossible, though? Not by any means.