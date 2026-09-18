Air Raid: 3 Bold Predictions for the Iowa Hawkeyes vs Northern Iowa

The Iowa Hawkeyes have not thrown for 300 yards since Nate Stanley did so all the way back in 2019. It is the longest streak in the FBS, and one that Iowa doesn't really seem to mind. It's only a matter of time before that changes.



And the stage is set for that to happen this Saturday when Iowa welcomes the Northern Iowa Panthers to Kinnick Stadium for a Week 3 matchup.

Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski combine for over 300 passing yards

Let's make the prediction. Let's do it. We are going to see an Air Raid offense of sorts on Saturday, which sets the table for Iowa to end this streak by slinging the pigskin all over the yard.



It makes sense for a few reasons. I do believe that Iowa will play both Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski this weekend. I trust Kirk Ferentz when he says there is a good chance both will play.

That means Tim Lester and the staff are going to want to see what each quarterback can do when given the chance to let it rip. There are going to be more pass attempts to work through this quarterback battle fairly.

Also, Kamari Moulton is day-to-day, and L.J. Phillips Jr. is unlikely to be ready to go this weekend. That leaves Iowa with a thinner running back group, led by Nathan McNeil and Xavier Williams.



Look for Iowa to hit some short, quick passes and screens that are an extension of the run game, while padding the passing total. All of these aspects coming together is the perfect storm for Iowa to end the streak and throw for 300 yards.

Reece Vander Zee leads Iowa in receiving yards

Tony Diaz is going to command all of the attention from the Panthers' secondary. And he should. Through two games, he has proven to be a star at wide receiver who can change games in an instant.

That opens up the door for Reece Vander Zee to have a big game. He should see a lot of one-on-one coverage or get a lot of looks where the safety is rolled over to Tony Diaz, allowing him more field to work with.



Add in that Iowa will likely be without DJ Vonnahme in this game, and the target share for Reece Vander Zee should tick up.

Iowa's defense gets three interceptions

It's only a matter of time before this defense causes some turnovers, and I think that starts on Saturday against Northern Iowa. The Panthers have been a pass-reliant team through two games, which is going to give Iowa opportunities.



It's also likely that Iowa forces Northern Iowa into a lot of 2nd-and-long or 3rd-and-long situations by shutting down the run game. That forces the Panthers into obvious passing downs, lets Iowa rush the passer, and lets the secondary get hyper-aggressive.