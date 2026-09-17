Iowa LB Cam Buffington Ahead of Schedule, Thriving for the Hawkeyes

I think it's fair to say that Cam Buffington has arrived.



Tallying 15 tackles in the Cy-Hawk game to be the leading force shutting down Iowa State's offense on the way to a home in-state rivalry victory is a true coming-out party for the Iowa Hawkeyes' linebacker.



It wasn't always this much shine and publicity for Buffington, though, who comes from small roots.

Cam Buffington's move from 8-man football to Iowa

Coming out of Winfield-Mt. Union High School, Cam Buffington had the size, frame, and athleticism that Iowa seeks in its linebackers. The class of 2024 product, a four-star recruit, came from 8-man football. The transition has gone seamlessly for Iowa's starting linebacker.

"We thought we saw that during the recruiting process, tremendous kid, tremendous family, and he's an impressive young guy. I guess maybe I didn't say it last Tuesday, but I think it was on the radio show on Wednesday and I was talking about a play Wednesday in practice that he made, and there's certain guys that see things a little easier and quicker, and then he has the ability to accelerate on top of it.



"It starts with seeing things and recognition, thinking about Abdul out there -- these fields used to be out there 25 years ago, and the first time you saw him on the field in person, like boy, he gets where he's got to get real quickly," Ferentz said of Buffington flashing already this season.

Cam Buffington is ahead of schedule for Iowa

It's fair to say Cam Buffington is ahead of schedule for Iowa. While he is in his third year, his output is ahead of schedule for Iowa. He didn't see action in 2024 and played in just six games in 2025.



The talent was clearly visible, though. He flashed in limited action last year, and this year, standing 6-foot-3 and nearly 240 pounds, he has turned himself into everything Iowa would draw up their perfect linebacker to be. He has the size, the speed, the instincts, and Kirk Ferentz's support.

"I'm not saying guys are born with that, but some people do it a little quicker than others. Then when he gets here, he knows what to do, too. He's a good young prospect and a great young person. I think he's going to be a really good football player for us. He's off to a good start for sure," Ferentz added about Cam Buffington.