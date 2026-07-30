Iowa Football Depth Chart: Breaking Down the Hawkeyes' Biggest Position Battles

Training camp is the breeding ground for position battles to shake out. Teams enter camp with open spots on all three units, with someone stepping up to take the Week 1 starting job.



The Iowa Hawkeyes are no different. Iowa has a handful of position battles set to take place in training camp that will play a massive part in defining how the 2026 season goes.



With camp around the corner, we are breaking down the biggest and most important position battles for Iowa.

Quarterback

Iowa quarterback Hank Brown (9) looks to hand off the football during practice April 9, 2026 in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's the single largest storyline for Iowa this fall. Mark Gronowski reminded everyone just how close Iowa is to the elite level of college football with a talented quarterback.



The Hawkeyes will now turn to Jeremy Hecklinski or Hank Brown in 2026, both of whom are rather inexperienced and will be taking over for the first time in their careers.

Hecklinski has the moxie, the guts, and a lively arm, while Brown brings a calming, game-management style of play to the huddle. Iowa's decision may not even be decided by Week 1, which is another conversation for another day...

Cornerback

Iowa has to find its third cornerback this training camp. Zach Lutmer will play cornerback at times, and Deshaun Lee is a lock opposite him. The issue is when Phil Parker moves Lutmer around, which is his strength.



The two names to keep tabs on are Jaylen Watson and Rashad Godfrey Jr., due to their experience within the program, but should they stumble, don't be afraid to get excited about true freshman Darion Jones, who could see action early in his career.

Defensive End

The way I see it is Iowa has three names for two spots, which may make this more of a rotation of playing time than a true position battle.

Kennett Merrieweather figures to be a staple in this defense, manning one of the defensive end positions. Opposite him is likely to be the five-star legacy Hawkeye, Iose Epenesa, or the transfer portal addition, Kahmari Brown.



Brown looks the part with his frame, build, and athleticism, while Epenesa has one year in the scheme under his belt to go with his raw, natural tools that made him a five-star recruit.

Kicker

Can you pick more of an Iowa position battle than kicker? Maybe punter, which also could see its own battle arise this spring between Tanner Philpott and Boston Everitt.

Iowa still believes in the field goal. They have entered the modern era of football and go for it on fourth down more often than they used to, but Iowa's style of play makes three points more important to them than any team in America.



Eli Ozick, the FCS All-American from North Dakota State, is my pick to win the job, but if things get shaky, Caden Buhr is in the wings ready to slot in.

Linebacker

You have Jayden Montgomery locked into one spot, which settles part of the debate. When push comes to shove, Cam Buffington is another name I like to slot in with his length and athleticism.



That leaves one spot open, and there is a trio of names to watch for when Iowa goes with a three-linebacker scheme.



Derek Weisskopf brings the length Iowa likes in linebackers. Preston Ries has the athletic burst to match Big Ten skill players. Landyn Van Kekerix is the veteran of the bunch.