Iowa Football: Simulating Hawkeyes' 2026 Season on EA Sports College Football 27

Predicting any college football season has become harder than ever. The transfer portal changes rosters rapidly, and you can have teams that fit together nicely, while others can't figure it out.



With the chaos, who is to say a computer model predicting the games is any worse than us? What about a video game?



With training camp around the corner, we simulated the Iowa Hawkeyes' 2026 season on EA Sports College Football 27, and the results were a bit eye-opening.

Iowa Football 2026 Schedule Simulated

The game found a way to get Iowa to a very "Iowa" record, albeit in an odd way. The game has Iowa finishing the year 9-4 (5-4 Big Ten) with a bowl victory, which most fans would probably take before the season begins.

Iowa's Simulated Scores

Iowa 45, Northern Illinois 7 (1-0)

Iowa 41, Iowa State 28 (2-0)

Iowa 42, Northern Iowa 17 (3-0)

Michigan 28, Iowa 20 (3-1)

Ohio State 42, Iowa 14 (3-2)

Washington 31, Iowa 28 (3-3)

Iowa 31, Minnesota 14 (4-3)

Iowa 24, Wiscosnin 7 (5-3)

Iowa 33, Northwestern 13 (6-3)

Iowa 38, Purdue 20 (7-3)

Iowa 38, Illinois 17 (8-3)

Nebraska 24, Iowa 16 (8-4)



Rate Bowl: Iowa 27, Colorado 21 (9-4)

Iowa ending up 8-4 in the regular season isn't the most shocking result. The Hawkeyes rattled off their first three games, as many expect, but were unable to get through Michigan, Ohio State, and Washington with a win.



Iowa did respond, though, rattling off five straight Big Ten wins after the bye, before Nebraska, which has struggled against Iowa mightily in the last decade, tripped up Iowa in the season finale.



The year is capped with a bow as Iowa took down Colorado and Deion Sanders in the Rate Bowl.

Iowa Football Stats

Offensively, Iowa had a strong year. The Hawkeyes averaged 30.5 points per game. The offense did get stonewalled in the losses, scoring 20 points or fewer in three of the four losses.



Defensively, Iowa held teams to 19.6 points per game, but the timing of the scoring was what doomed Iowa. The Hawkeyes were done in by a three-game stretch allowing 28, 42, and 31 points. They did tighten up after the bye, allowing 20 or less in five straight games.

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski (10) throws a pass during warmups before a college football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions Oct. 18, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iowa Offensive Stats

Jeremy Hecklinski, QB: 199-332 (59%), 2,538 yards, 23 touchdowns, 5 interceptions



Kamari Moulton, RB: 226 carries, 1,270 yards, 8 touchdowns



L.J. Phillips Jr., RB: 100 carries, 586 yards, 9 touchdowns



DJ Vonnahme, TE: 52 receptions, 705 yards, 8 touchdowns



Tony Diaz, WR: 45 receptions, 550 yards, 3 touchdowns



Jarriett Biue, WR: 34 receptions, 447 yards, 3 touchdowns



Reece Vander Zee, WR: 29 receptions, 386 yards, 3 touchdowns



Evan James, WR: 11 receptions, 160 yards, 5 touchdowns

My, oh my! The Iowa Hawkeyes were slinging it around the yard with Jeremy Hecklinski under center.



Ask any Iowa fan right now if they'd take that output, and they would ask where they can lock it in. That would be astounding for Iowa in the passing game.

On the ground, Kamari Moulton had a strong year, surpassing 1,200 yards, while L.J. Phillips Jr. tagged in as his partner, handling some short-yardage and goal-line work.



The receiving leaders are who you'd expect. DJ Vonnahme is leading the way with Tony Diaz right behind him. In third is a bit of a surprise, as Jarriett Buie had a breakout year for the Hawkeyes with almost 500 yards.

Iowa Defensive Stats

Cam Buffington, LB: 71 tackles, 1 interception



Zach Lutmer, DB: 70 tackles, 2 interceptions



Tyler Brown, S: 63 tackles, 5 interceptions



Jaylen Watson, CB: 60 tackles, 1 interception



Deshuan Lee, CB: 54 tackles, 2 interceptions



Anthony Hawkins, S: 42 tackles, 1 interception



Kenneth Merriweather, DE: 26 tackles, 3 sacks



Iose Epenesa, DE: 10 tackles, 4 sacks



Will Hubert, DL: 24 tackles, 3 sacks



Derek Weisskopf, LB: 18 tackles, 3 sacks

The Iowa defense was its normal self in the simulation. Cam Buffington led the way with tackles, as so many Iowa linebackers do, with the versatile Zach Lutmer right on his heels.



A number that stands out is Tyler Brown, the transfer safety, reeling in five picks. Iowa needs a ball hawk in the secondary, and this would be an incredibly welcome sight to see.



As for the pass rush, Iose Epenesa was a sack specialist, with 40% of his tackles turning into sacks, as he led Iowa with four sacks. The Hawkeyes did get contributions from Kennett Merrieweather, Will Hubert, and Derek Weisskopf, each chipping in three sacks.

Oct 18, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

If we are being honest with ourselves, a 9-4 year is not out of the picture. It falls in line with Iowa once again beating who they should beat, but losing against teams at the top of the Big Ten.



The final game against Nebraska could go either way, as the game had it close anyway, but that one going Iowa's way still wouldn't be enough for Iowa to make the College Football Playoff.



So, while the game got Iowa to 9-4 with a passing outburst that may be a bit of a stretch, the reality is that the simulation tracks with the expectations set for the Hawkeyes in 2026.