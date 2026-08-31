Iowa Football Week 1 Depth Chart Shows a Shift in Transfer Portal Philosophy

The Week 1 depth chart for the Iowa Hawkeyes' season-opening matchup against the Northern Illinois Huskies is out, and of course, it hasn't come without some questions and a strong chance of headaches.



Correct, the quarterback battle rages on into the first game of the season, just as everyone wanted. What we do have on the other side of the coin is good news for Iowa.



The Hawkeyes' Week 1 depth chart shows a clear philosophical change in transfer portal talent.

Week 1 \\ Depth Chart \\ vs. Northern Illinois pic.twitter.com/UqbaYoWQGW — HawkeyeFBNotes (@HawkeyeFBNotes) August 31, 2026

Iowa's philosophical change towards the transfer portal

More reluctant than some schools to seek talent in the transfer portal, the Iowa Hawkeyes and Kirk Ferentz have started seeking instant talent from other programs.



This past offseason saw the Hawkeyes dig into the portal, and more than a handful are lining Iowa's two-deep depth chart to start the 2026 season.

Transfers on offense

Trent Wilson, LG: On the offensive line, the former James Madison Duke left guard makes an appearance in his first year with the Hawkeyes. Trent Wilson is listed as the backup to Leighton Jones at left guard.



Evan James, WR: Iowa listed three receiver positions in its Week 1 depth chart, and the Furman transfer Evan James has cracked the first-string offense. He is listed ahead of KJ Parker in what looks like Iowa's slot receiver.

Tony Diaz, WR: Unsurprisingly, Tony Diaz is listed as one of Iowa's starting wide receivers opposite Reece Vander Zee. The transfer from UT-Rio Grande Valley put together a strong camp and enters the year with high expectations.



L.J. Phillips Jr., RB: The FCS-leading rusher last year, L.J. Phillips comes over from South Dakota, where he ran for nearly 2,000 yards. He is listed as the backup to Kamari Moulton, but will see plenty of action this year.

Note: Jeremy Hecklinski (Wake Forest) and Hank Brown (Auburn) are both transfers who transferred to Iowa prior to the 2025 season.

Transfers on defense

Kahmari Brown, DE: Coming over from Elon, Kahmari Brown brings Iowa instant athleticism in the pass rush. He is listed behind Kenneth Merrieweather, but should see plenty of action in Week 1.



Bryce Hawthorne, DL: Manning the middle of the defensive line is Bryce Hawthorne, the former South Dakota State Jackrabbit. He should see rotations with Devan Kennedy and Luke Gaffney to keep the defensive tackles fresh.

Anthony Hawkins, S: The first of three transfer-portal safeties, Anthony Hawkins gets the nod as the starter alongside Zach Lutmer. Coming over from Villanova, the 6-foot-3 safety fits Phil Parker's defense beautifully as a starter.



Xavier Styles, S: Another safety brought in after mass departures last year, Xavier Styles could be in line to see action in Week 1 if Iowa forces Northern Illinois into passing downs. The Robert Morris transfer is backing up Anthony Hawkins.



Ty Hudkins, S: The former Purdue Boilermaker, Ty Hudkins backs up Zach Lutmer, who had to slide to safety due to Tyler Brown's injury. If Iowa needs to move Lutmer around, Phil Parker could call on Ty Hudkins this weekend to round out the safeties.