Iowa Football Beginning to Get Four-Star Freshman QB Into the Mix

Do the Iowa Hawkeyes have an ace in their back pocket? Okay, I may be getting slightly ahead of myself, but forgive me. Iowa is doing the right things with a four-star freshman quarterback.

Yes, Iowa is handling the development of Tradon Bessinger exactly right, and it's not exactly a shocking statement to say there is some excitement bubbling around the four-star freshman quarterback.

Kirk Ferentz on four-star freshman quarterback Tradon Bessinger

It's not a common occurrence to see the Iowa Hawkeyes get freshmen in the mix. In a world where other teams throw young talents right into the mix, Iowa lives by the old-school thought process of letting guys develop before getting them into the action.

Part of the development is getting players used to travel and game-day operations at the Big Ten level. It's a big learning curve that Iowa feels Tradon Bessinger is ready for, as they traveled him to Minnesota.

"Yeah, he's a beneficiary of the new rule. Our rosters are squeezed down where we're the few, the proud, the free anymore.

"With our practices out there, our scout teams are basically decimated in the new world, but the good thing in the new world, you can travel 80 instead of whatever it was, 74, so we get a little room there," explained Kirk Ferentz.

Tradon Bessinger is developing for Iowa Football

"He's going to be a player in the future. We wanted to get him used to just being in the game routine and traveling, all those types of things.

"That's a positive, that 74 to 80 because it allows us to travel more guys than we used to, although I'm not a big fan in taking people that are going to be spectators. It's not a field trip either, but for him it was valuable, and we'll keep doing that," Ferentz said of Tradon Bessinger's development.

Kirk Ferentz already looking to get Tradon Bessinger in the mix and used to the rhythm of how Iowa operates for games is telling to me. There is a stark change from high school to college that players have to undergo, and Bessinger is going through that early in his career.

It doesn't mean he is going to get action for Iowa this year under center, but it piques my interest that Iowa thinks highly enough of Bessinger's talent to come out and say he is going to be something for them in the future.