The Numbers Don’t Lie: Iowa Football is Dangerous After a Loss Under Kirk Ferentz

Losing a game is one thing in college football. It happens to almost every team in the country each year. Winning games at this level is really hard. The Big Ten is a gauntlet each week, yet the Iowa Hawkeyes have been special under Kirk Ferentz in one specific department.

Iowa has been elite at responding to losses. The Hawkeyes don't often let one loss turn into two or three. Under Ferentz, the Hawkeyes have been outstanding in games coming off a loss in recent years. The numbers are staggering and prove how dangerous Iowa is after losing a game.

Iowa's Record After a Loss

To get a decent sample size, I looked at Iowa's regular-season results dating back to the 2021 season. That gives us a little more than five years of data to go off of when analyzing Iowa's recent record after a loss.

Since 2021, the Iowa Hawkeyes have had a 13-4 record after losing a game in the regular season. That is a 76.5% winning percentage in games that Iowa didn't let one loss turn into two or more.

What is even more impressive is that over these five seasons, Iowa does not have a sub-.500 record in games after a loss. The worst Iowa was after losing a game was 2-2 in 2022.

Another stat that really drives things home is that since 2023, Iowa is 10-1 after losing a game. That is a simply ridiculous record that shows a lot about this team, the culture of Iowa to flush away a bad performance, and the ability to move on quickly toward its next opponent.

What this says about Iowa and KirK Ferentz

How often do we see teams lose a game with a bad performance and let it spiral into multiple losses, dooming the entire season? It's a common trend in today's college football world, where so many teams are "College Football Playoff or bust" about things.

For Iowa, the Hawkeyes don't subscribe to that train of thought. Iowa has a special ability to respond after a loss in a way few teams can. Iowa is extraordinarily good at flushing whatever happens in a game, both win or lose, in a hurry to turn the page to the next opponent.

This week, the opponent is a confident bunch of Wisconsin Badgers, who enter Kinnick Stadium ranked, looking to pick up a rivalry win over the Hawkeyes.