3 Iowa Hawkeyes Ready to Make Their Mark in the Cy-Hawk History Books

Rivalry games carry so much more weight than other games throughout a season. As much as head coaches like to treat them like any other game, they mean more. It's just a fact.



The Cy-Hawk rivalry between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones certainly means more. These two teams dominate the fandom in the state and have this game circled every season.



It's where legends are made, and names live on forever. With the 2026 version of the Cy-Hawk rapidly approaching, Iowa has a handful of Hawkeyes ready to etch their mark in Hawkeye history.

Zach Lutmer, DB

After sliding back to safety in Week 1, his natural position, Zach Lutmer tallied four tackles against Northern Illinois. It was a quiet, business-like performance that didn't put a ton of stress on Iowa's secondary.



This week will be different. Iowa State is a class up in competition level and talent, which should test Lutmer and the secondary more. Lutmer's versatility could be on full display in this game.

Where Lutmer can shine is with his athleticism and ball skills. It would not surprise me to see Phil Parker move Zach Lutmer around to help contain Jaylen Raynor's legs.



I also think Lutmer could be in line for an interception in this game. Raynor has thrown his fair share of interceptions over the last three seasons, and there could be chances for Iowa's top ballhawk to make a game-changing play.

Reece Vander Zee, WR

Week 1 was Tony Diaz's moment. Iowa worked the ball to their highly anticipated transfer receiver, and it worked. He led the Hawkeyes with eight receptions and 84 yards. What does that mean, though?



Diaz has the full attention of Iowa State's secondary. He is going to demand focus and will see the best of their defensive backs most often.

That swings the door open for Reece Vander Zee to be the difference maker in the passing game against Iowa State.



Also, with Iowa State likely to make the Hawkeyes earn points on drives, his size could be a problem for the Cyclones in the secondary. At 6-foot-4, Vander Zee could become Iowa's red zone answer after some struggles in Week 1.

Jeremy Hecklinski, QB

It appears that we will see both Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown getting reps once again. This game feels like it fits Jeremy Hecklinski's gunslinger mentality well.



Jimmy Rogers, Iowa State's head coach, is a talented defensive mind. He is going to get some wins against Iowa. It happens.

Where Hecklinski can flash is when things get off script and the play breaks down. Iowa was able to stay on time against Northern Illinois due to minimal pressure, but that won't be the case as often against Iowa State.



Hecklinski has some wiggle to his game, is comfortable on the move, and has the arm to make some tough throws when the play gets off schedule. He could pop for one or two big, flashy plays that catapult Iowa drives in this game.