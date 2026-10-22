3 Hawkeyes Ready to Shine for Iowa Football Against Minnesota

Big Ten rivalry games are where big-time players step up and own the big moments. This weekend in Minneapolis, the Iowa Hawkeyes are going to need a few big performances to take down the Minnesota Golden Gophers and retain the Floyd of Rosedale.

The recipe for Iowa is a vintage performance this weekend. It's time to throw it back to a classic Iowa recipe of running the ball, heating up the quarterback, and forcing turnovers when given the opportunity. A trio of Iowa's stars is ready to make big plays. Here are the Hawkeyes to watch.

Joseph Anderson, DE

If Iowa can slow down the run game of Minnesota, things start to shine a little bit for the Hawkeyes on the defensive line. Drake Lindsey can throw the ball. He has the prototypical NFL build at 6-foot-5 and can stand in the pocket, surveying the field.

What he doesn't do well, or a ton of it, is run the ball and hurt teams with his scrambling ability. I think Joseph Anderson, who continues to shine each week as the 2026 season goes on, can pin his ears back and pass rush without worry in this one. Forget creating lanes. Get home at all costs.

Xavier Williams, RB

Xavier Williams has gone a bit dormant the past few weeks, but something tells me that he is going to wake up soon. On the year, he has just 20 carries for 170 yards, but does have three scores, showing off a nose for the end zone.

History tells me Williams could be ready to pop. Last year, after the bye week, Williams blossomed against Wisconsin for 55 yards and two scores. Iowa is once again coming off a bye for a Big Ten rivalry game. I think Iowa's RB2 is in line for some timely plays against Minnesota.

Deshaun Lee, CB

Deshaun Lee has his work cut out for him against Minnesota's talented duo of wide receivers, Javon Tracy and Noah Jennings. But he has stepped up this year and become more than just a solid cornerback for Phil Parker's defense as a veteran.

Minnesota is likely to have to start slinging it to move it down the field, given how stout Iowa's front seven is against the run. The thing is, Deshaun Lee's best game against the Gophers could be one where his name is rarely called due to Drake Lindsey steering clear of him.