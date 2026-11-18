It may be flying a bit under the radar right now due to the utterly dominant performance that the Iowa Hawkeyes' defense is putting together each week, but the offense is starting to get things going at a smooth, efficient, and sustainable pace. It's not flashy, but Iowa doesn't have to be if it's efficient.

With the Illinois Fighting Illini awaiting the Hawkeyes this Saturday, there are two ways that offensive coordinator Tim Lester could handle things, and I'm not sure which one we are going to see more of. Does Iowa trust what has been working lately? Or does Iowa trust what the matchup data tells us?

Trusting the evidence

If there is a strength on the Illinois defense, it is bottling up the run game enough that it isn't an onslaught of chunk plays over and over again. For Iowa, though, the ground game success has been churning lately.

Iowa has ran for 170 yards and 246 yards in its last two games, both of which have been led by L.J. Phillips going for 128 and 123 yards. He has a rhythm in this offense right now, and does Iowa want to mess with a good thing that's working?

Trusting the matchup

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To put things rather bluntly: the Illinois Fighting Illini do not defend the pass very well at all. They have struggled to slow down passing attacks for most of the season, allowing teams to complete almost 67% of their passes while throwing nearly four times as many touchdowns as interceptions.

For Iowa, Hank Brown is hot right now. He has been playing great football over the last three games. In those three wins, Hank Brown is a combined 56-for-74 (75.7%) for 536 yards and four touchdowns to one interception.

Against an Illinois defense like this, there is a strong case to be made for trusting his arm. Should Iowa want to pounce on Illinois as it has done in its recent victories, this is how Iowa strikes first and makes the Illini play from behind, which is hugely advantageous to Iowa.

Which is the right choice?

Personally, I think Iowa needs to lean on the first option and run the ball at Illinois until the Illini prove that they are able and willing to stop it over and over again. This is going to be a phsyical game, and Iowa embraces that.

I also think it tilts in that direction even more if Illinois is forced to play with its third-string quarterback. Iowa can be patient, play field position, and grind the clock in that case, with a few well-timed shot plays as opposed to forcing the passing game.