A game that looked like it was setting up nicely for the Iowa Hawkeyes just a few weeks ago has seen that narrative change in a hurry over the last month. Iowa hits the road this weekend to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini, and this game suddenly looks very different.

And the Iowa Hawkeyes can't ignore that fact, either. This game needs to have the Hawkeyes' full attention as they sit with a record of 8-2 and a shot at the College Football Playoff if they can win out. That's easier said than done, though, with how this Illini team has been playing lately.

The recent play of Illinois has to have Iowa's attention

After a clunky start to the season, which saw the Illinois Fighting Illini sitting with a 2-3 record, this team looked like it might be in for a long season. The tune of that has quickly changed with how head coach Bret Bielema has gotten his team to respond.

Illinois rattled off four straight wins over Michigan State, Oregon, Maryland, and Nebraska, before dropping one to undefeated Big Ten darling UCLA 22-14 last weekend in a game they kept close. That effort should keep Iowa on its toes; otherwise, Illinois can punch them in the mouth.

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What trend will this game follow?

There are only two ways a series can go when you make it black and white. It can be a win or a loss for one team. This matchup between Iowa and Illinois goes a bit deeper, though. This game has proved to be a nail-biter or a snoozer, with nothing in between.

In 2016, Iowa won 28-0. In 2017, Iowa won 45-16. And in 2018, Iowa won 63-0. Those were dominant Iowa wins, which is a big change from what Illinois has done in this series lately. In 2022, Illinois won an ugly 9-6 game over Illinois, while Iowa responded with a tight 15-13 win in 2023.

My gut doesn't see a way this game is like those late 2010s matchups that saw the Hawkeyes walk all over the Fighting Illini. Bret Bielema has this team too well-coached and disciplined to let things get that far away from them.

On one hand, that creates a lot of stress for the Iowa faithful. But on the other hand, few teams embrace close, late-season, tight games like Iowa has done in November under Kirk Ferentz.