Iowa Football in Striking Distance of Top Big Ten Teams in New Rankings

The Iowa Hawkeyes are lurking. They are in that logjam of teams in the second tier of the Big Ten who are liable to hang up 10 wins or fight for bowl eligibility.



It's a unique bunch that is hard to get a read on. Each of these teams has the talent to make a run, but not without gigantic question marks that could doom the entire season if they go south.



It is also another chance for Kirk Ferentz to make his first trip to the College Football Playoff, a feather in his cap that has been avoiding him more than many others during his time in Iowa City.



With the excitement and question marks, Iowa is still Iowa, and has earned its spot in the latest power rankings.

Where does Iowa rank nationally? What about in the Big Ten?

Nov 2, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Deshaun Lee (8) reacts with linebacker Nick Jackson (10) after making an interception against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

In the latest power rankings from ESPN heading into 2026, Iowa is sitting very respectably at No. 19 in the country. Earning a top-20 nod comes from a combination of coaching, sustained success, and some belief that things could work out well for Iowa this year.

That puts Iowa as the No. 7 team in the Big Ten, where it is holding steady in most odds and projections looking ahead at the 2026 season.



Your top teams in the Big Ten come as no surprise. The Big Ten is headlined by true national title contenders sitting at the top.



1. Ohio State Buckeyes

2. Oregon Ducks

6. Indiana Hoosiers

14. Michigan Wolverines

15. Penn State Nittany Lions

17. Washington Huskies

19. Iowa Hawkeyes

20. USC Trojans

Can someone from the Big Ten make a run?

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz watches a replay during a game against the Michigan State Spartans Nov. 22, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa is among the group consisting of Michigan, Penn State, Washington, and USC, all of whom could make a run but have gaps.



Michigan and Penn State are in eras of change, with new head coaches, Kyle Whittingham and Matt Campbell, taking over after rocky years in every way at the two programs.

Washington is quietly lurking. Jedd Fisch has built this program up, and he has the quarterback in Demond Williams Jr. to make some noise. Does the travel aspect catch up with the Huskies?



Out in LA, the question continues to be asked: Is this the year Lincoln Riley puts it together for the Trojans? The team is there. The talent is there. It feels like as good a chance as any for him.



Sitting there, minding their own business as they always do, are the Iowa Hawkeyes amid this group of Big Ten fringe contenders. Every team here has something to prove, so why can't it be Iowa?